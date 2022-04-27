The Gallatin County Commission approved a contract Tuesday with a travel nurse agency in an attempt to increase dwindling staff numbers at the county nursing home.
Commissioners approved a contract worth up to $250,000 with LRS Healthcare, a Nebraska-based travel nurse agency. The contract is a five-year deal, beginning May 1.
The county has struggled with vacancies in a variety of departments, notably 24-hour services like the Gallatin County Rest Home.
To date, there are 95 job vacancies in the county — more than half are at the rest home.
Darcel Vaughn, the Gallatin Rest Home administrator, said in an e-mail to the Chronicle that the county agency has openings in housekeeping, dietary, and for nurses and certified nursing assistants.
The rest home has been able to hire some new staff but has lost some due to college graduations or because of the housing market in Bozeman.
“While the county is a great place to work, benefits are great and wages are fair, that doesn’t mean staff can afford to live here,” Vaughn said.
The contract with LRS Healthcare allows the county agency to hire travel nurses as needed. The contracts with the travel nurses typically last between eight and 13 weeks, she said.
There are more contracts set to appear, too.
Vaughn said that a total of six contracts with other travel nurse agencies, including the one with LRS Healthcare, are up for county approval.
Each will have the same dollar amount attached to them on an “as needed basis,” Vaughn said.
That means that the county will not necessarily spend $250,000 with each travel nurse agency. The amount spent can be variable, and dependent on how many travel nurses an agency can provide to the county.
The county has to guarantee a minimum of 36 hours of work per week in 12-hour shifts, or 40 hours of work for travel nurses, the contract stated.
Rates and fees from the travel nurse agency are skill-based. For example, a registered nurse would make $70 an hour, while a CNA would make $40 an hour.
Gallatin County Commissioner Zach Brown said that it has been a struggle to hire health care workers in the rest home.
He acknowledged that travel nurses cost close to twice the hourly rate of county-hired nurses.
Brown said that more patients are needed to get the facility running at full steam. But to get more patients, more personnel is needed.
“The grim reality we’re in is that it’s a fantastic facility and there’s a huge demand for it,” Brown said. “We have a waiting list that would be hard to ever totally honor and get everybody in because of the vacancies.”