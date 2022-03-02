The county is seeking input on which roads and intersections in Gallatin County need improvement and where new roads should be built over the next two decades.
The Greater Triangle Area Transportation Plan has been in the works since October 2020 and is coming to a close. The county is scheduled to release a draft on March 15, and on Tuesday opened up a month-long virtual “open house” to take feedback on the plan.
Scott Randall, a consultant and project manager, said those items include shorter-term recommendations, like where they could add in additional road signage or striping to improve safety; intermediate things like intersection improvements; and longer-term planning, like where to expand the road network.
The plan also will address different modes of travel, like public transportation and bicycle facilities.
“We have quite a long list of recommendations, this is a 20-year vision,” Randall said.
The plan’s scope is generally the Triangle Area between Bozeman, Belgrade and Four Corners. It incorporates previous transportation planning that Bozeman and Belgrade have both done, as well as the Triangle Trails Plan that addresses trail planning for the same area.
Randall said the recent census results that put Bozeman into the “metropolitan” category also is factoring in. Cities that are declared metropolitans are typically eligible for increased transportation funding through an entity called a “Metropolitan Planning Organization.”
The county is looking for feedback on all the areas they’ve identified for transportation improvements, Randall said, and thoughts on the plan’s overall vision. There is an online meeting planned for March 15 for the plan’s presentation.
Randall said they’ll take the feedback and make any necessary modifications before presenting a final plan for the county commissioners to consider for adoption.