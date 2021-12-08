In the end, it wasn’t impassioned testimony by area residents concerned about losing their quality of life that kept Gallatin County Commissioners from granting preliminary plat approval for a controversial subdivision between Belgrade and Four Corners this week.
Instead, the future of the West River major subdivision remains up in the air because commissioners are reluctant to override the water conveyance rights of irrigation ditch owners who would be affected by the project.
After hearing hours of reports and public comment about the preliminary plat application for the West River 40 major subdivision on Tuesday, commissioners indicated they were inclined to approve the plat consisting of 347 single-family lots, an elementary school lot and six commercial lots on 167 unzoned acres at West Valley Center and Thorpe roads, directly west of the existing Gallatin Heights subdivision.
However, the commissioners postponed their vote on the application until agricultural water users and 3 Peaks Development can come to an agreement about setbacks on the Bopp-McCullough Ditch that runs through the property. So far the parties have been unable to do so.
County subdivision regulations stipulate that when a developer and water users cannot reach agreement, a 50-foot, non-interference setback is applied to ditches by default. 3 Peaks Development owner Chad Larson requested reducing that required setback to 7 feet at road crossings to allow for construction across the ditch; however, commissioners voted unanimously to deny that request.
A report from the Belgrade City-County Planning Board about the project states, “If roads are not allowed to cross the ditches due to standard non-interference setbacks, the subdivision will be unable to comply with the Gallatin County Transportation Design and Construction Standards.”
Jason Karp, Belgrade city planner, told commissioners, “We’ve never had this come up before,” because ditch owners and developers usually work together to come to an agreement over such issues.
“My understanding is the ditch owners have said they aren’t going to allow modifications,” Karp said. “It kind of gives ditch owners effective veto power if they (developers) have to cross ditches.”
That possibility did not sit well with the county commissioners, who expressed generally favorable views about the 3 Peaks application even after hearing lengthy public testimony Tuesday in opposition to the project.
“This is the first time we’ve been faced with the possibility that water users could hold the line,” said Commissioner Scott MacFarlane. “That means water facility needs come above all other needs.”
During a public hearing, Commissioner Joe Skinner pressed DJ Brask, majority owner of the Bopp-McCullough ditch, for an indication that the ditch owners would be willing to come to a “reasonable agreement” with the developer that would allow the project to go forward.
County subdivision regulations state that commissioners “may require the width of the Water Conveyance Facility non-interference setback to be greater than or less than the default width if site-specific conditions for warrant.”
However, commissioners were visibly squeamish about the possibility of intervening in the dispute.
“I’m not sure I can get over the hump of reducing that setback,” Skinner said, adding that water conveyance facilities are “a big issue” for him.
Water wasn’t the only issue discussed during the lengthy hearing. Most of the roughly two dozen neighbors who testified against the proposal said the high density of the proposed subdivision was inappropriate for the area. Other concerns expressed included the negative impacts they believe the project would have on traffic and wildlife.
The primary access to the subdivision has been designed off Thorpe Road, which runs along the western edge of the property. That stretch of Thorpe is now graveled and lined on both sides trees that would have to be removed for the ultimate widening and paving of Thorpe when traffic generated by the subdivision so necessitates.
That bothers nearby property owners, including farmer Kevin Kennedy who uses Thorpe as an alternative to Jackrabbit Lane for moving farm equipment, and the owners of the Gallatin River Lodge, whose business on the west side of Thorpe caters to clients who enjoy the quiet, bucolic character of the area along the Gallatin River.
Though commissioners and the project engineer agreed it would be nice to eliminate the Thorpe Road access, that isn’t an option according to the county’s transportation plan.
The commissioners’ sympathies with water rights and the Thorpe Road issue did not extend to expressed concerns about the project’s density and how it will change the character of the area. Instead, all three commissioners said they felt the density of the project is appropriate and in keeping with the county’s desire to concentrate development in the “triangle” area between Belgrade, Bozeman and Four Corners, rather in outlying areas of the county.
“If it’s not zoned, density is left up to the discretion of the commission,” Skinner said.
That’s a departure from the viewpoint of a former county commission that overruled a recommendation of the Belgrade Planning Board in 2005 and denied the original application for the neighboring Gallatin Heights subdivision until its proposed density was reduced.
Though the parcel is not located in Belgrade, it is in the city’s planning jurisdiction. As previously reported by the Belgrade News, the Belgrade Planning Board voted 3-2 in favor of the preliminary West River 40 plat in October.
In addition to granting time for developers and ditch owners to work out setback issues before they consider the preliminary plat again, commissioners asked developers to specify plans for the parcel designated as a possible school site should the Belgrade School Board choose not to purchase the property at what Larson called “a wholesale price.” The district has been searching for suitable school sites south of Interstate 90, but there are no guarantees it would select the West River 40 parcel, which is located near an existing cement plant and gravel pit.