The Dry Creek Bible Church is completing Phase 1 of its third building expansion since it started as a church in this valley in 1884.
Erecting exterior walls for the new building started in the winter of 2020.
By last fall, Phase 1 had begun, with the new foundation poured last spring and exterior walls raised in the summer and fall.
“We did a coat of stucco last fall, and we hope to have the stucco work all done by this summer,” said Doug Solberg, chair of the building committee. “A month ago, we got all the windows and doors in. Now we have a dry shell.”
Phase 2 is “working on the interior,” he continued. “Walls and things. The balcony. Next month we’ll try to do the electrical. And we’ve still got fire suppression, septic to do.”
The congregation hopes to be in its new sanctuary by this fall, he said.
The final Phase 3 will involve connecting the old and new sanctuaries, he said.
Dry Creek isn’t borrowing any money for this project.
“We need another $200,000 for Phase 2 and we’re fund-raising as we go.”
The original 1884 church was built for $150. This expansion will come in at around $1 million, Solberg said in an earlier interview.
Pouring the foundation and erecting the exterior walls took a little less than half the $1 million budget, he added.
The church first broached the idea of expanding more than a decade ago, he said, “and we really didn’t want to start until we had enough for the whole project. It’s taken us years to get this far. No one could agree and it got put on the back burner. And then we started up again.”
This project is facing the same constraints all current construction projects are experiencing, he added, with material costs “going through the ceiling.”
“Construction is not cheap. It’s not a good thing. We were lucky and bought a lot of our materials before things started getting so expensive.”
This congregation will be “mentally” moving in a new direction. The new sanctuary will be a change from the usual, formal pew-centered worship style. It will feature 18-foot ceilings, and the plan is to have it do double-duty as a community center.
Dry Creek will trade pews for folding chairs. The community can play ball or hold a concert by moving the folding chairs out of the way.
Reluctance on the part of some of the congregation for that change was part of why the project has been in the planning stages for more than a decade.
In the 1980s, the first expansion project immediately filled up the new sanctuary, and Dry Creek went to two Sunday services.
Before COVID restrictions, the congregation averaged 240 worshippers. The new sanctuary will hold 300, with the mezzanine adding another 100 capacity, Solberg said.
Dry Creek Pastor Jim Carlson said the congregation is noteworthy for the being the oldest Protestant church in Montana.
The Belgrade Centennial History book says that in 1903, the original church was moved from the East Gallatin due to a dwindling congregation.
On Jan. 20, 1905, Bill Brownell and Harry Cramer physically moved the church from the East Gallatin to its present location, using log skids and multiple teams of horses.
This church started on Nov. 16, 1884, when a circuit-riding Baptist preacher led a Sunday service at the East Gallatin Grange Hall. That Baptist church met for a few years at the Grange Hall, or the old Hillsdale Schoolhouse near Dry Creek. In the 1980s, the church swapped the “Baptist” in its name for ”Bible.”
On a personal note: In 1884, my great-grandmother Emma Eklund Sheperd and great-aunt Sophie Sheperd Moore were two of the first three members of the fledgling Dry Creek Baptist Church.