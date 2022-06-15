Reports of possible headgate damage on flooded ditches near the Gallatin River north of Belgrade and in the Amsterdam-Churchhill area.
As early as Monday morning, reports from the Gallatin County Sheriff’s Office said multiple ditches were flooded near the Gallatin River, causing minor flooding and damage to houses and fields in areas north of Belgrade and Amsterdam.
The Gallatin County Emergency Management fielded calls from the sheriff’s office about visible flooding in ditches that seeped into fields.
Residents near the Gallatin River claimed the flooded ditches have seeped into their yards and possibly damaged their homes.
Susan Duncan, secretary of the Association of Gallatin Agricultural Irrigators, told the Belgrade News on Wednesday that she suspects that there is headgate damage that is causing flooding in ditches near her residence, along with many others in the surrounding area.
Duncan said she doesn’t know the extent of the damage, but she is now worried about the debris that has washed up. She said other areas may have suffered similar damages, including the 37 headgates along the western bank of the Gallatin River.
“If I had a crystal ball, I’d know a lot more,” Duncan said.
County officials said they haven’t received much information about damage in the area since Monday morning. The numbers of affected houses and residents were unknown Wednesday afternoon.