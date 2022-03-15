The Big Sky Country State Fair is now accepting entries for the various competitive events taking place at the 2022 fair, ranging from the much-loved Barnyard Brawl (think Calf Scramble, Mutton Bustin’ and more!), the hair-raising Bozeman Roundup Ranch Rodeo, and the traditional competitive exhibits with fun NEW classes!
Open Class Competitions in horticulture, photography, fine arts and quilts, to name a few, are a mainstay in fair programming and connect directly to the cultural landscape of the region. The Big Sky Country State Fair is excited to see these skills passed down through the generations and is proud to be able to provide a platform where they can be showcased to the public and next generations. All-new divisions and classes will be offered this year: Creative Arts has High School-Related Projects and Digital Arts divisions for both youth and adults, and new classes include leather and metalwork.
Culinary will offer Healthy Baked Goods and Homemade Beer and Wine divisions, with all-new themed classes this year. And Horticulture has added new classes, including some themed around kale, berries, cilantro, petunia, flavored basil, edible landscape and team container-grown plants.
Photography has added new Wedding Photography and Videography divisions and will accept digital photography entries this year.
Information on all competitions, as well as entry forms, are available at 406StateFair.com.
Big Sky Country State Fair will be held Wednesday, July 20, through Sunday, July 24, in Bozeman. Tickets and admission packages will be available starting May 27. Check out 406StateFair.com for continual updated information on entertainment, tickets, and competitions.