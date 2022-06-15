The newly formed Gallatin Valley Fire Academy graduated its first seven recruits in Belgrade on Saturday.
The academy is operated as a partnership between Central Valley Fire District, the Bozeman Fire Department, and Big Sky Fire District. Its mission is to effectively train more professional firefighters in the growing Gallatin Valley.
This academy provides hands-on training by all three departments. The academy’s debut class graduated seven members from across the country, who – during their training – learned everything from fire safety history to handling varying degrees and types of fires from wildland to residential.
This academy also prepares students to handle some non-fire emergencies, such as properly handling hazardous waste.
Most of the graduates came to the program with previous experience in fire safety, emergency medical transportation, or volunteering with departments in Gallatin County.
Between March 28 and June 11, recruits attended class 40-hours a week and spent numerous hours studying on their own time. Each recruit committed to a minimum of 440 hours of training, not including study time and additional preparation for class. Collectively, the class completed over 3,080 hours of training.
The seven graduates are:
• Brinn Fiorentino of Belgrade, who has four years previous experience as a volunteer firefighter with Central Valley Fire District.
• Chad Vanberkum from Duvall, Wash., who previously served for one year as a volunteer for King County, Wash., Fire District 45 and 2½ years with South King Fire and Rescue in Federal Way, Wash.
• Joseph Velasquez from Orange, Calif., who has five years’ experience working with the U.S. Forest Service and three years as a firefighter in San Bernandino and Highland, Calif.
• Ruben Castellon II from Oxnard, Calif., who served 4½ years with the Oxnard Fire Department and 14 years as a flight medic for the U.S. Air Force.
• Sean Rodino II from Palmdale, Calif., who worked previously with Gallatin Gateway Fire District for eight years.
• Seth Ray from Darby, Mont., whose experience includes three years with the United States Forest Service and one year as a volunteer with the Central Valley Fire District.
• Zach Kellman from Detroit, Mich., who has worked with agencies including the Bridger Canyon Volunteer Fire Department, as well as fire departments in Billings and Livingston, while also notching six years of EMT and paramedic experience.
CVFD Board members and staff lauded the success of the first academy session this week and said more than twice the number of applications already have been received for the next session as were received for the first.