Gallatin County’s preliminary budget features an increase in spending in almost all departments, with the most notable rise in spending earmarked in the county’s solid waste district.
The Gallatin County Commission on Tuesday heard details on the preliminary budget, clocking in at over $208 million, a roughly 13 percent jump from last year’s spending.
Proposed expenses land at about $206 million, a 22 percent increase from last year. The preliminary budget also includes raising tax revenue by up to $2 million, a 10 percent increase from last year.
The county commission completed deliberation and reviews on budget proposals and requests from department heads on June 9 and 10. The county commission determined more than 20 items to be funded by the increase in taxes, including worker’s compensation, countywide IT infrastructure replacement and a ScanPro 3000 microfilm scanner.
The preliminary budget is based on last year’s taxable values from the Department of Revenue, with an additional $700,000 in newly taxable property, according to the presentation.
Public hearings on the preliminary budget will be held throughout next month, starting July 13. The final hearing on the preliminary budget is scheduled for Aug. 3, with the final budget set for adoption on Aug. 24.
The Gallatin County Solid Waste District is set to have over $28 million to work with in the preliminary budget, a 24 percent increase from last year. This proposed increase would see a nearly $10 million jump in spending for the department from the Fiscal Year 2020 budget.
The sheriff’s office could see an increase of more 7 percent in funding, or roughly $9.6 million. Search and Rescue is slated for an increase as well, with just over $2 million in the preliminary budget.
The preliminary budget proposal included specific spending for capital projects — including new vehicles for the Gallatin County Sheriff's Office, snowmobiles for Search and Rescue and a major facility permit application for the landfill — but did not include specific spending priorities for departments on track to receive funding increases.