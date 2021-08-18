The Gallatin Gateway School District is asking for input on a historic designation for its 1915 schoolhouse.
The administration is hoping for feedback on an online survey about the possible designation ahead of a September school board meeting where the board consider whether to support an application to the State Historic Preservation Office.
A local group, the Historic Preservation Board of Gallatin Gateway, is spearheading the effort behind the designation and drafting the application. The historic designation would open the door to potential grant money and a listing on the National Register of Historic Places, but would not actually list the school on the national registry.
“We’re just looking for recognition that the building is historic,” said Lesley Gilmore, a historic preservation architect and resident of Gallatin Gateway. “With that understanding, it does open us up for grant opportunities.”
But Gilmore said there’s a lot of misunderstandings around the designation and what it means to be on the national registry.
“I think people have an understandable misunderstanding,” she said.
If designated as a historic building with the state, the district would still be able to do whatever it wished with the building and it wouldn’t tie the district’s hands in any way, Gilmore said. The designation with the State Historic Preservation Office would qualify the school for the national registry.
If the building eventually became listed on the national registry, the only limits would be around federal money on construction or renovation projects.
As an example, Gilmore said, if the highway department wanted to run a highway through Gallatin Gateway as a federal expenditure, they would have to review any of the historic buildings that might be impacted by it.
“The school board is really sincere in wanting to reflect the issues of the community so they want to know if the community supports this form and does the community recognize it as a historic building,” Gilmore said.
The district has made the survey available on its website, emailed it to community members and posted it on its Facebook page. The board plans to review the survey results, the application created by Gilmore and others, fiscal responsibility, impact on students and staff and a cost/benefit analysis in its discussion on designation at its Sept. 15 meeting.
“Community participation and engagement is very important during this process and vital to the future of Gallatin Gateway School,” Superintendent Theresa Keel said in a news release. “Our hope is that community input will guide this discussion and provide the board with a clear direction regarding the 1915 building.”
In emailed response to questions, the board chair Julie Fleury said the board “is doing its best to take into account how historic designation(s) will play into and potentially impact future bond campaigns, renovations, growth of our campus for our quickly growing community, as well as community sentiment towards the school.”
The preservation board doesn’t need the school board’s permission to submit the form to the state, but Gilmore said it would like to move forward with the support of the district and community.
The application has been ready to submit for several months. In January, the school board asked the group involved to delay submitting it until after the May bond election.
In May, the district put a $7 million bond in front of voters to update critical maintenance and structural needs of the school, including renovating the historic schoolhouse. It ultimately failed, forcing the school board to go back to the drawing board.
In the months leading up to the bond election, plans to restore the 1915 historic schoolhouse generated public interest in Gallatin Gateway and the surrounding community. The school’s building committee initially voted for the historic portion of the school to be demolished, until public outcry caused the committee to reverse course and commit to trying to renovate.
Following an “emotionally and overall taxing failed bond campaign process, which had lackluster community engagement”, Fleury said the district was working to draw residents into “meaningful, positive and constructive conversations.”
She said they often hear people support the school but “those in the hallways each day don’t often feel or see that support from a great number of community members.” Support is participating in meetings, volunteering, donating and being a vocal part of the ongoing work to education students, she said.
“Return on investment takes time and sacrifice,” Fleury said. “And we’re going to need to figure out together, as a community, how to balance those investments and sacrifices if we want our community’s school to thrive.”
Preserving the historic school’s legacy is part of the larger mission of the residents who formed the preservation board. In late June, the group held a public meeting to discuss the history of Gallatin Gateway and the surrounding area. Gilmore said they had strong turnout with a lot of interest and plan to hold another community event in the near future.
The historic school exhibits the town as it was in its earliest days and the people who established it, Gilmore said.
“(The school) shows their strong support for educating their students and providing them with a school that would last forever and believing they would continue to grow,” she said. “… It says something about Gallatin Gateway.”