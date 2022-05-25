The last living World War II veteran to have received the Congressional Medal of Honor was working for the Civilian Conservation Corps near Whitehall on Dec. 7, 1941, when Japan bombed Pearl Harbor.
After Pearl Harbor, Hershel Woodrow “Woody” Williams, a West Virginia native, returned to his home state to join the Marine Corps, but he would come back to Montana on a somber mission some years later. While serving with a special weapons unit of the Third Marine Division in the Pacific, Williams became good friends with a Montanan from Froid. That friend was killed at Iwo Jima, and Williams retrieved the man’s ring and delivered it to his grieving family after the war ended.
Now the foundation that Williams founded has made possible another meaningful gift in Montana – a monument to families who have lost a loved ones in service to the nation. It will be dedicated in a Memorial Day ceremony at Sunset Hills Cemetery in Bozeman on Monday at 11:30 a.m., following the annual Memorial Day parade downtown.
The memorial in Bozeman is the first in the Treasure State. A representative of the Woody Williams Foundation will direct the dedication ceremony, at which members of local Gold Star families will be recognized and honored. Taps will be played, and a flyover is scheduled.
Williams had hoped to travel to Bozeman and speak about his Montana connections at the dedication but was unable to come, said Dan Ritter, a member of American Legion Post 14 and co-chair of the local Gold Star Families Monument committee.
“It’s quite a connection,” Ritter said. “It’s surprising we’re the last state to receive the monument.”
The Woody Williams Foundation has placed 96 Gold Star Families monuments across the country, according to its website.
“Gold Star Families Memorial Monuments are a two-sided tribute made of black granite. One side bears the words: Gold Star Families Memorial Monument, a tribute to Gold Star Families and Relatives who sacrificed a Loved One for our Freedom,” the website states.
“The other side tells a story through the four granite panels: Homeland, Family, Patriot, and Sacrifice. At the center of this tribute, is a silhouette of a saluting service member which represents the Legacy of the Loved Ones who have paid the ultimate sacrifice for our Freedom. Together, these features tell each community's unique story based upon the Pillars of the Foundation.”
The personalized side of the Montana monument features the state seal, map, an elk and an eagle.
“On the back is where it gets pretty impressive,” said Frank Harriman, Legion Post 14 adjutant.
Harriman told the Belgrade News that the Woody Williams Foundation initiated the effort about a year and a half ago to place a monument in Montana.
“And so a group was formed to look into that,” Harriman said. “We worked with the city of Bozeman to secure some ground at the cemetery in town and we went through the process of raising money to try to pay for this granite memorial to be installed here in Bozeman."
The effort has been “kind of grassroots,” Harriman added. “With the memorial actually installed, we thought we could talk to people about fund-raising for it.”
Veterans organizations, including American Legion posts from Belgrade, Manhattan and Three Forks, all have contributed to the effort to bring the monument to Bozeman, Ritter said. The city of Bozeman donated the land; Sime Construction donated the labor to prepare the site and pour the concrete; and an anonymous donor put up $50,000 to finance the project until sufficient funds are raised for reimbursement.
Ritter said donations for the monument are being accepted by Legion Post 14. To donate, bring or send a check to Post 14, 225 E Main, Bozeman, MT 59715, and note “GSF Monument” in the memo line.