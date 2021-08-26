BOZEMAN — A team comprising Montana State University professors, students and community partners is working to address mental health concerns and provide health screenings and other services for members of the Latino and Latina immigrant community in the Gallatin Valley.
The team works both to identify barriers to optimal health and brainstorm strategies to promote health. The ultimate goal of the work, called Proyecto SALUD, is to reduce health disparities experienced by members of the community. SALUD, which stands for Scientists And Latinos United against Disparities, means “health” in Spanish.
The team is led by Sally Moyce, assistant professor in the MSU College of Nursing. Other team members include David Claudio, associate professor in the Norm Asbjornson College of Engineering; Maria Velazquez, instructor and director of justice, equity, diversity and inclusion in the Norm Asbjornson College of Engineering; and Liz Aghbashian, health promotion specialist at the Gallatin City-County Health Department. Students in nursing, medicine, economics, engineering and Latin American studies are also involved. In addition, the group is supported by a community advisory board.
Proyecto SALUD started in 2019 with seed funding from MSU’s Outreach and Engagement Council through an initiative aimed to support projects that address community needs and build partnerships. Proyecto SALUD used the funds to recruit and develop support from a community advisory board, which includes members of the area’s Latino and Latina immigrant community.
Moyce said the team met regularly with the board throughout 2020 to determine the community’s current needs and how the group might help address them. From those conversations, they learned more about the need to address what Moyce said is a pressing issue facing the Spanish-speaking immigrant community: mental health.
“We learned, through our research and through our community advisory board, that poor mental health was a great concern for the community but that there were very few Spanish-language resources for behavioral health,” she said.
To help, the group is conducting a pilot study supported by MSU’s Center for Mental Health Research and Recovery and the Office of Research, Economic Development and Graduate Education.
“We plan to capitalize on an existing method of health promotion in the Latinx community through ‘promotores de salud,’ or community health workers,” Moyce said. She said that, in a separate program started about five years ago by MSU professor Bridget Kevane and Community Health Partners, the Gallatin City-County Health Department employs three promotores.
“These are trusted members of the community who share the language and culture with participants and who can help deliver health education and support,” Moyce said.
As part of their efforts, the Proyecto SALUD team trained two community health workers in motivational interviewing. Beginning in September and continuing for three months, the community health workers will deliver 30-minute motivational interviewing sessions to study participants over the phone.
Moyce and the team will then measure changes in study participants’ levels of anxiety and depression to determine if the “relatively inexpensive and accessible method of health delivery makes a difference in mental health outcomes,” Moyce said.
Health fairs are another important piece of Proyecto SALUD’s efforts, Moyce said. Since 2019, the group and Moyce’s research laboratory have hosted three health fairs, partnering with community organizations and nonprofits to provide health care to community members in West Yellowstone, Bozeman and Belgrade. The two most recent fairs were specifically for the Latino population, and Spanish-language services were also provided. The first fair served around 15 people, the second health fair served 39, and the third served about 50, Moyce said.
“Our successes have come from our health fairs,” Moyce said. “Each time, they grow in community participation and student participation.”
At its June health fair in Belgrade, the group offered medical screenings with body mass index, blood pressure and diabetes checks; dental services with exams, X-rays, cleanings and sealants; COVID-19 vaccinations; and vision screenings.
The fairs are needed, Moyce added.
“Over 80 percent of participants (at the Belgrade health fair) reported that they did not have medical insurance or a primary care doctor, indicating that this may be their only access to primary care services,” she said.
Moyce said that while an annual health fair does not eliminate health disparities, it does provide important health services while teaching students about a population that is often ignored in Montana.
“Students have an opportunity to learn firsthand about the health disparities immigrants in Montana face,” she said. “These health fairs also provide an opportunity for students to practice their clinical skills while meeting a need in the community.”
Madeline Metcalf, an MSU senior from Lewiston, Idaho, served as the project lead on the Belgrade Health Fair as part of her Montana INBRE-sponsored research project. She said collaborating with students and MSU faculty as part of the work enhanced her undergraduate education.
“As an economics student, this collaboration has provided me with a much more holistic view of public health services and accessibility,” Metcalf said. “Additionally, it has been really beneficial for me to be able to apply concepts learned in my economics coursework to our work with an underserved population here in the Gallatin Valley.
“Our team is all working toward a common goal, and it is really special to see an event like the health fair come together,” Metcalf continued. “… This real-world experience has taught me so much more than I believe I can learn in a classroom setting alone, and I just feel extremely fortunate for the opportunities and experiences I have had through this work and the SALUD team.”
MSU College of Nursing Dean Sarah Shannon said projects like Proyecto SALUD exemplify Montana State University’s land-grant mission.
“Dr. Moyce and her team have worked closely with the Latinx immigrant community to understand their unique health needs and wishes,” Shannon said. “Building on what the team learned, the Proyecto SALUD project is helping to meet these real-world needs for people who are currently underserved. Simultaneously, students from across multiple disciplines are learning about the social determinants of health and culturally respectful approaches to assessing and meeting a group’s needs. These are the kind of experiences that literally change the lives of all involved.”
Moyce said Proyecto SALUD is currently planning to offer a health fair in Big Sky early in the fall and another health fair in Bozeman or Belgrade in early November. More information will be shared in the coming months at proyectosalud.net.
She hopes the ongoing work will provide real benefits to Latino and Latina immigrants.
“I believe we are empowering the Latinx community in the Gallatin Valley while also helping its members achieve optimal health. This creates the potential for long lasting benefits,” Moyce said.