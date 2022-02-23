A report from a local Realtors association found that during the first month of 2022, homes in Gallatin County were pricier than ever, while the number of homes for sale continued to drop.
In Gallatin County, the median sales price for a single family was just over $812,000, according to the Gallatin Association of Realtor’s monthly market report.
That’s a 45 percent increase from 2021’s median sales price of $560,000.
It’s a more drastic jump compared to January 2020, which had a median price of $450,000 for single-family homes.
This January’s median sales price was more than twice the national median for a single-family home of about $350,300, according to the National Association of Realtors.
There were 89 homes for sale last month — that’s compared to 336 in January 2020.
On average, homes stayed on the market for 37 days this January, according to the report.
Condos and townhomes, typically slightly cheaper than single family homes, didn’t see the same jump in prices as single family homes but still saw some increase.
The median price for condos and townhomes increased more, about 9 percent year over year, for a median of $475,000 in January.
The inventory of condos and townhomes for sale dropped 46 percent from 113 to 61.
“Our real estate market has continued to experience historically low inventory and higher property values,” said Joanna Harper, GAR Board President for 2022, in a press release.
“Consistent with national trends, prices continue to climb with little indication of change in the near future.”
Homes for sale within Bozeman’s city limits were slightly cheaper than homes in the county as a whole, according to the report.
In Bozeman, median sales prices for single family homes jumped 44 percent, from $533,595 in January 2021 to $772,500 this January.
In January 2020, single family homes sold for a median price of $452,500.
For condos and townhomes, the median sales price increased about 16 percent year over year, for a median of $470,150 in January 2022.
Inventory in Bozeman was lower than the county, with only 14 single family homes and 20 condos and townhomes for sale during the month of January.
As is often the case, homes in the greater Big Sky area were significantly more expensive when compared to homes in Bozeman and the rest of the county.
The median price for single family homes in Big Sky topped $1.5 million, which was a 1.5 percent decrease in prices year over year.
There were 25 homes for sale during the month of January, according to the report.
Condos and townhomes topped just over $1 million, which marked a 72 percent increase from January 2021 when median prices were $617,500.