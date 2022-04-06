A Bozeman nonprofit received a boost to their fund-raising efforts to build a new food bank and resource center.
The Human Resources Development Council received $750,000 in funding from the M.J. Murdock Charitable Trust to go toward a facility that will house the organizations’ food-related programs, including the Gallatin Valley Food Bank and the Fork and Spoon Restaurant.
Construction on the facility is set to start this summer, as the first phase of the “Community First Griffin Place” project in north Bozeman where a year-round shelter and resource hub is also proposed to be built.
HRDC CEO Heather Grenier said Tuesday the grant is significant.
“It depends on what day it is as the cost of materials are changing pretty rapidly, (but) costs have been escalating,” Grenier said. “We’ve been working on putting the financing and the funding together to make this project happen for quite some time.”
The overall price tag for the project, including land costs, is a little over $14 million, Grenier said.
Grenier said they have worked with the Murdock trust before, including on an expansion to the existing food bank facility over a decade ago.
Crews have started site work, Grenier said, and they expect vertical construction to start by June.
The food bank facility is on Bond Street off of Rouse Avenue, and Fork and Spoon, a pay-what-you-can restaurant, is on 7th. Part of the goal of the Griffin Place project is to have a host of support services available at one location.
“It’s a very exciting moment for our community. We look at it as critical community infrastructure,” Grenier said. “We have been sort of piecemealing all of these services together at all of our facilities over the last 40-something years and really feel that it’s time to build something that really meets the needs of our customers and our community.”