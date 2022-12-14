Central Valley Fire District Battalion Chief Jason Wheeler says that he's from another century.
Technically true, but it is more of a rueful joke than an ancient standard.
Wheeler, 52, is retiring Dec. 21 from the Central Valley Fire Department. He's put in a total of 27 years in the Belgrade community, counting 20 with the fire department and seven as a volunteer firefighter.
He has another historical asterisk: He's the longest tenured fireman at CVFD, with the next closest guy racking up "just" 10 years.
How much have things have changed in the Belgrade area? Take a gander at Wheeler's statistics:
When he first started as a Belgrade Volunteer fireman, they got 350 calls a year.
Now, the department is on course to close out the year with 2,500 calls versus 791 in 2003 and 1,300 in 2010.
They had just two firehouses, Belgrade and Springhill, and just two "career" firefighters.
Now, there are six fire houses, with plans to build another; 30 or 40 volunteers and 35 full-time firefighters.
And oh, the address — "That's a change i've noticed in the last year," Wheeler told the Belgrade News this week. "Used to be, you got a call, you got an address. Now, we get an address and we've never heard of it. You look it up and you get a map spot in the middle of a field."
Libby native Wheeler is a graduate of the University of Montana with a degree in history. He came to town for a job interview with the Museum of the Rockies, an assistant curator position he didn't get.
So he went to the job service, which back in the Dark Ages, put job postings on postcards on a bulletin board. "I saw a job at the sawmill, Louisiana Pine, and I worked with a guy at the mill. He said, 'you should be a volunteer fire fighter.'"
The rest is proverbial history.
Wheeler said an upside of retirement is he's going to get more time with his two daughters. "All they've known is me working for a third of their lives," he explained. "I love my job. I love being a paramedic. And I love my kids. My oldest is a senior in high school. In six months she's an adult.
How about a typical day? "No such thing," he explained. By the time of our morning interview, the station had already had two calls. The stations are averaging 3.5 calls a day.
"I haven't worked a 40-hour job in 30 years," he added.
How about the worst days? "You try to not think about the bad days," he responded, but he still immediately came up with two incidents: Circa 2003, a Manhattan Christian driver's ed car hit a semi-truck. And there was the time when two airplanes collided over the Bridgers near Springhill. "You try to not think about the bad ones," he admitted.
His best days? When he runs into someone who came out the other side of whatever emergency they shared. "If i could bring somebody back to life, and then I see that person at an event," he said. "A high school girl in a motorcycle accident. Saw her at the Fall Festival and she thanked me. Teaching kindergarteners to be fire safe. And now one of those kids is all grown up and on my shift," he said.
"That's the bigger thing for me — seeing the legacy move on," Wheeler said.
Wheeler is stationed at Station #1, which in 2019 moved from downtown Belgrade to the new fire station at the airport. "We have so much ability here," he said, pointing to the rest of the station. "These people right now; to have a good, strong work ethic. These guys are smarter than me," Wheeler said. "The fire department, not the building but the people."
Wheeler is also a "car seat technician, the fire station guy who knows how to correctly install your baby seat. "Now, most of the guys are trained in how to do it," he continued. Earlier, "I took a class, and a gal in my class, her baby died because the car seat was installed wrong."
So tell us about an odd day:
That's an easy one. Y2K, when all the clocks turned over and "maybe" the computers in the world would go haywire. Wheeler was on shift that Jan. 1, 2000 — and their first call came in at midnight. In military time that would be 00.00.00. "It was a call on Amsterdam Road and I don't remember more than that, except the time was 000000 for a day that was 01/01/2000."
What's next, in addition to being a dad with a better schedule?
"I don't know. I've got a history degree; maybe I'll go back to college. I've thought of getting my teaching credential. I really enjoy teaching. Maybe teach at the high school. Since I've started I've worked 54 hour weeks and I don't want to jump into another job. I want to be 'selective' regarding my next step," he said. (Wheeler is a prolific reader, too, he admitted, and he's currently reading "Guns At The Last Light," about WWII.)
"I have mixed feelings," he admitted. "I have my physical family, but this (fire fighting) family is really close. I will do whatever I can to stay in touch. It's the best job out there. You give your health and your soul for a stranger. I've made some really good friends."
Wheeler said another Belgrade News reporter asked him, a few years ago, what it was like to be a fireman. "Sometimes, I'm the first face someone ever sees; sometimes I'm the last face someone ever sees." That's what it's like.