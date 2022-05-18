A combined $1.25 million in COVID-19 relief money is on its way for a pair of water and sewer projects in Gallatin County.
The Gallatin County Commission approved funding from the American Rescue Plan Act last week. The city of Manhattan will receive $750,000, while the city of Three Forks is set to receive $500,000.
The county received $22 million in ARPA money. So far, the largest single contribution was $2 million to Gallatin College in November of last year.
Despite the projects receiving a combined total of $1.25 million in relief money, only $250,000 is actually coming from the county.
The other $1 million is coming from the state.
House Bill 632 created an advisory commission that the Department of Natural Resources runs. From that commission two pools of money — a scoring-based competitive grants program and a minimum allocation program — were created.
The majority of the money approved on Tuesday came from the latter state program.
The main thrust of the city of Manhattan’s project, which costs roughly $11 million, is to get the municipality’s wastewater treatment facility upgraded to meet new treatment requirements from the Montana Department of Environmental Quality.
Mayor Glen Clements said that the treatment plant was built in 2007 with bioreactor wheels that would treat the water. Those failed in 2015.
That same year, the DEQ released new draft guidelines requiring the plant to treat water for phosphorus, which previously was not required.
Clements said that the city did a preliminary engineering report which said that treatment upgrades were needed and recommended that Manhattan seek a wastewater discharge permit.
The project was split into two sections. The first, which will focus on upgrading the treatment facility and securing a discharge permit, is already underway, Clements said.
Construction on the first leg of Manhattan’s project could begin by spring 2023. The second half of the project will focus on growth.
Without the upgrades, growth in Manhattan would come to a full stop. Clements said that there are empty lots with homes being built on them, but once those are completed no more will be built.
Another caveat is that the towns of Amsterdam and Churchill joined Manhattan’s wastewater treatment district.
“It’s critical for growth because they are tied to our system,” Clements said.
The city of Three Forks’ project aims to deal with its ailing groundwater wells.
Three Forks Mayor Randy Johnston did not return a request for comment by press time, however documents submitted to the county outline the needs the city hopes to address with the project.
The city uses five wells for groundwater but they “barely meet the current maximum day demand.”
The largest is out of commission. Another is contaminated with arsenic and surrounded by private property used for animals.
Two other wells have secondary contaminants, like sulfate, iron and manganese, that “may cause the water to taste or smell bad or appear cloudy or colored.”
However, because of water supply issues the city states that it is not “possible to abandon the wells with poor water quality” without an alternative in place.
Three Forks also has water distribution issues.
The Imerys Talc America plant is served by a dead-end line. The area also suffers from undersized mains and lack of looping in the water system.
A test in 2012 showed that the city loses about 13 million gallons of water a year.
The top priority in the $5.18 million project is expanding the city’s arsenic treatment plan, which includes expanding the treatment facility by 750 square feet to house treatment filters, tanks, valves and piping.
Other work includes installing two new wells, each with a capacity of 250 gallons per minute, adding about 4,000 feet of water main to connect the new wells to the existing system, installing about 6,050 feet of new water main at the talc plant and on Neal, Ash, Cedar and Elm streets for better water system looping and installing 4,500 feet of new water main to replace 1910-era cast iron piping.
Three wells — the one contaminated with arsenic and the two with bad-smelling water — will be abandoned, too.
Construction on the project could begin in September.