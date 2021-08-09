Marley the dog who was severely injured July 6 when he was dragged behind a vehicle going down Jackrabbit Lane is slowly on the mend.
"Many people have asked for an update on Marley," recently reported the Gallatin County Sheriff's Facebook page. "As you can see, he has come a long way and is healing nicely."
"These pics were during nap time but rest assured, Marley is an active, sweet boy doing very well."
This scenario started with a report of animal cruelty that is still being investigated, but morphed from cruelty to garden variety stupidity.
On July 6, the sheriff's office received a call that a dog had been tied to a vehicle bumper and dragged down Jackrabbit until the collar broke.
According to KBZK, the local CBS-TV station, multiple deputies searched into the night for the dog. One deputy found him, severely injured and lying in the barrow pit.
At the time, Gallatin Sheriff Dan Springer told KBZK that animal cruelty charges were pending against the person driving. Within a day, though, Springer said the charges would fall more in the category of negligence.
As it turns out, Springer said, the dog's owner was at a party and tied Marley to the bumper of another person's vehicle. That person eventually drove away, not knowing Marley was tied to her bumper.
When found, Marley was significantly injured. Springer said witnesses tried to stop the driver, who realized what had happened when she saw the collar and leash but no dog.
In an interview with the local ABC TV station out of Missoula, Springer said "It's tough, because it doesn't appear at all like it was intentional by any means, and accidents happen. But, at the same time we have to be responsible as pet owners."
A GoFundMe page was set up to pay for Marley's vet bills. Within a week it raised $25,025 and was closed out.
No other details on the investigation can be released at this time, Springer concluded.
"Unfortunately, we are unable to release any further details as this is an ongoing criminal case, but please know that all parties in the case have been identified.
"Marley's adoption status is on hold until the case is complete but he is and will continue to be lovingly cared for during this time."
