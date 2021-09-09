A group of Three Forks residents are suing the Montana Department of Transportation, trying to put the kibosh on plans to build a new rest stop at the Interstate 90-Highway 287 interchange near Three Forks and alleging the entire process has violated the Montana Constitution.
The suit was filed recently in Broadwater County District Court. At issue is a land swap, whereby Bozeman’s 19th Street exit rest stop would be traded to a land developer for the new rest stop across the highway from where he has additional development in the works.
That development – a Targeted Economic Development District – is located just north of the interchange, across Highway 287 from Wheat Montana Deli & Bakery. Bridger Brewing has started construction on a planned brewery in the TEDD; there also has been talk of an amphitheater also being built there, but there are rumors that project has been canceled.
Craig Rickert, who was the developer of the Bozeman Walmart and other Walmarts in Montana, is one developer with interest in the TEDD.
All parties to the lawsuit own property on and/or reside in the Wheatland area near the proposed rest stop. The suit was filed by Justin and Laura Brewer, Amy Gibson, Larry Weidinger, Heather Bennett, Corey Williams and Schogia LLC. Schogia is the corporation for the Wheatland Meadows Developers.
In essence, the suit claims that the MDOT is a state agency and must obey the Montana Constitution, particularly when it is dealing with state property and state money, which come from state taxpayers.
Rickert recently met with the editorial staff of the Belgrade News but refused to comment on the record regarding this development. He additionally said he can’t even comment on when he might be able to comment “on the record.”
He did say that the interstate corridor between Bozeman, Three Forks, Butte and Helena was ripe for development, which is coming whether local residents want it or not.
As the Belgrade News reported a couple of weeks ago, Rickert owes the IRS more than $900,000 in a personal tax lien dating back to 2016. He also refused to speak on the record about that.
The suit by Three Forks residents alleges that:
The Montana Department of Transportation violated the plaintiffs’ rights under the Montana Constitution by not providing notice to the area landowners and failing to have open meetings prior to the decision to switch and trade the rest stops. The suit claims the process didn’t comply with Montana law regarding bidding, notice and sale requirements for the sale of state land, and that from start to finish, MDT violated the Montana Administrative Procedures Act (MAPA) when it decided to issue a contract for the site selection.
Most neighbors of the project say they only became aware of the rest stop/development plan when they were invited to an informational meeting on July 20. There, they were told it was already “a done deal.”
MDT awarded the contract to Montana Rest Area JV Partners after soliciting bids for a new rest area to replace the Bozeman one under a “design-build” process. State officials say the public notification requirements are different for “design-build” contracts because a higher level of confidentiality in necessary in those negotiations.
The suit asks the court to set aside the entire MDT decision because the agency violated the Montana Constitution. It alleges that MDT needed to provide landowners an opportunity to take part in the decisions regarding the land swap of the two rest areas; that MDT made decisions of “significant interest to the public” without notice; and that MDT’s decisions do not meet the exemption requirements found in state law in MCA 2-3-112.
The suit alleges that MDT failed to prepare and distribute an environmental impact statement as ordered by the Montana Environmental Policy Act, and that the agency never held a public meeting or notified the press in the early stages of site selection.
It also alleges various violations of the Montana Constitution, Articles II sections 8 and 9.
The suit alleges that the sale of state land must comply with state law because the rest stop is owned by the state, and that MDT ignored state law when it agreed to sell the rest stop.
The suit alleges that the sale violated MAPA when it agreed to sell to the developers pushing the rest stop switch.
It asks that all decisions by MDT regarding the Three Forks rest stop and the sale and swap of the Bozeman rest stop be voided, set aside and cancelled because they violate Montana law.
The suit also asks the court to order MDT to pay the plaintiffs’ legal fees.