The city of Three Forks is reminding resident and businesses that open burning season started lear this month and they need to obtain county permits.
“Open burning requires the purchase and activation of a burn permit, which can be obtained at www.gallatinburnpermits.com,” the city said in announcement.
Permits can also be picked up in person at the following locations:
• Bozeman Fire Department — 34 N. Rouse Ave., Bozeman
• Central Valley Fire District — 215 Wings Way, Belgrade
• Gallatin County Treasurer’s Office — 311 W. Main St., room 103, Bozeman
• Three Forks Community Library — 607 S. Main St., Three Forks
“Open burning season runs March 1 through Nov. 30 each year. Remember — ensure you are properly equipped to manage your fire. You are ultimately fiscally responsible for any escaped fires and the resulting damage,” the city announcement continued. “Once you receive and activate your permit, check the weather. Don’t burn on dry, windy days, and stay aware of conditions as they may change throughout the day. And ensure you’re burning your debris in a cleared area away from overhead branches and wires.”
Local fire chiefs can shutdown open burning when conditions are not favorable. The status of local burning can be also be found at www.gallatinburnpermits.com.