The Gallatin County Commission unanimously rejected voter-approved local marijuana sales taxes Monday after a mistake in following public notice requirements put the votes in question.
The decision was made during the election canvass for the June 7 federal primary election at the Gallatin County Courthouse. The rejection of the pair of taxes means that they will not go into effect.
State law required that notices be issued prior to the election. Those notices were not issued on time by Eric Semerad, the Gallatin County election administrator.
Semerad said that he did put out three notices, which the law requires, but all after the timeframe lined out in state law. The first notice was published on May 22.
“The last legal time it could have been published was on the 8th of May,” Semerad said.
The pair of local option taxes were for medical and recreational marijuana sold in Gallatin County. The taxes would have added a 3 percent sales tax to each, which would have stacked with the state’s 20 percent tax on recreational marijuana and 4 percent tax on medical marijuana.
There were 19,178 votes in favor of the additional tax on recreational marijuana, and 5,575 against. The margin of approval was slimmer for medical marijuana, with 13,885 votes for and 10,715 votes against the added tax.
Voters in 13 counties, including Gallatin County, approved the local option sales tax for marijuana during the federal primary election on June 7.
Before voting to reject the taxes, the commissioners commended Semerad for bringing the notice issue forward.
“It shows your integrity, people make mistakes and we’ll move on,” Commissioner Joe Skinner said.
Skinner said that the commission’s intent was to put the questions on the November ballot. He added that there had been talks to do a special election for the taxes, but that it “wouldn’t be worth it” because it would be costly and only gain the county an extra month or two of taxes.
Commissioner Zach Brown provided a memo from the Economic Affairs Interim Committee’s June meeting. The memo addressed a discrepancy between two laws concerning notice requirements for elections.
One of the laws dealt directly with notice requirements for marijuana local option taxes. That law required that counties wanting to put the taxes on the ballot have to send out two notices that describe the goods subject to the local-option marijuana taxes.
Those notices had to be sent no more than 45 days before the election and no less than 30 days before the election, and there needed to be at least six days separating the notices.
That new law references another state law about election notices twice. That law requires an election administrator to send three notices no earlier than 40 days before an election, and no later than 10 days before an election.
The interim committee recommended amending the marijuana local option tax notice requirements, or clarifying the conflicting language.
Brown said that the interim committee has characterized the duplicative notice requirement as an accident by the Montana Legislature. He added that missing the notice requirements was more of an unintended outcome of the last legislative session instead of a policy outcome.
“We were led here by a mistake of the Legislature, (that) is how I would characterize it or understand it,” Brown said.