The Gallatin County Commission heard details for the county’s preliminary budget Tuesday, with early figures showing an increase in taxes.
The total of the proposed county budget for the upcoming fiscal year is over $199 million. The preliminary budget calls for over $47 million in taxes to support county funds, with the estimated tax total at $51.3 million.
Overall, county funds would come with about a $2 million hike in taxes. For a property valued at $500,000, for instance, that increase would see the property owner pay $41.92.
That number could change depending on Montana Department of Revenue property valuations, which have not been released yet. All of the totals in the preliminary budget could change, especially tax amounts, when all of the other districts in Gallatin County report their financial requests.
Public hearings on the preliminary budget will be held throughout July and into early August. The next scheduled hearing is at 9 a.m. on July 12 at the Gallatin County Courthouse. The commission is scheduled to make a final vote on the preliminary budget on Aug. 2.
Justine Swanson, the chief financial officer for the county, said that the preliminary budget was the result of previous decisions made by county commissioners, including approvals made earlier in the month that impacted tax increases.
Those approvals were from requests made by a variety of county agencies, like the Gallatin County Sheriff’s Office and the Gallatin County Attorney’s Office, that would use tax dollars to bolster their services.
Just over $692,000 in tax money is dedicated to those requests. One of the larger requests was from the Gallatin County Attorney’s office for $155,801 to hire three new deputy county attorneys over the next two years.
Swanson noted that there would be a $1.8 million tax increase for county health insurance.
However, that increase would not mean an increase in taxes. Instead, the commission chose to shift the entire cost of health insurance into the permissive medical levy — a mill levy designed to help counties cover the cost of their increasing medical insurance, she added.
The startup budget, where larger items like pay increases for county employees and elected officials are accounted for, was not included in Swanson’s presentation Tuesday.
The Gallatin County Commission unanimously voted to increase elected officials’ salary by 5 percent last week. That raise bumped up the base pay for elected officials to $85,579.
However, Swanson did not add the $2,400 bonus when the commission approved the increase. That bonus was approved Tuesday and will be split into two payments scheduled for July and December.