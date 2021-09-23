The Triangle area between Bozeman, Four Corners and Belgrade is experiencing significant population growth. In 2016, Gallatin County, the city of Belgrade and the city of Bozeman created the Planning Coordination Committee to focus on issues with development and opportunities within the Triangle.
BOZEMAN — The Osher Lifelong Learning Institute at Montana State University will present “Preserving Recreation, Parks and Trails in Gallatin County” for its next Friday Forum on Oct. 8. The event will be delivered online from noon to 1:30 p.m. and is free and open to the public.
The Triangle area of Gallatin County, which is an area between Bozeman, Four Corners and Belgrade, is experiencing significant population growth. In 2016, Gallatin County, the city of Belgrade and the city of Bozeman created the Planning Coordination Committee to focus on issues with development and opportunities within the Triangle.
The Gallatin Valley Land Trust also plays a role in the development of this area, emphasizing planning and expanding the trail network. Chet Work, executive director of GVLT, will discuss the status of the Triangle Trails Plan, which was made available for public comment this year, and the plan’s next steps. It seeks to create a master plan for future trails within the Triangle area. The area has a patchwork of trails and pathways, mostly completed as part of subdivisions. The trails plan will identify key corridors, missing connections and opportunities to build a more complete trail network for this area.
Work will also discuss trail access through Peets Hill. GVLT is leading an effort to purchase land on the southern end of Peets Hill to keep the trail system intact. Garrett McAllister, senior planner with Gallatin County, and Addi Jadin, parks and recreation manager for the city of Bozeman, will participate on the panel and describe local government initiatives to preserve and enhance parks, recreation and trails.
Participants must register in advance and no later than 11 a.m. on Friday, Oct. 8. For more information or to register, visit montana.edu/olli/register or call (406) 994-6550. Upon registration confirmation, participants will receive an e-mail with the Zoom link and instructions to join the program.
