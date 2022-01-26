The proposed annexation of some of the Riverside Country Club and nearby neighborhoods is headed to the Bozeman City Commission after gaining support from the Community Development advisory board this week.
The annexation is a long time coming. The water and sewer district for the country clubs and nearby homes off of Springhill Road was told in 2011 by the Montana Department of Environmental Quality that its wastewater system was deficient and required repairs.
In 2014, the district requested to be hooked up to city wastewater systems, but city commissioners decided the properties would have to be annexed into Bozeman in order to do so.
Discussions didn’t pick up again until 2018, and the next year the city determined a process for how Riverside would be able to be annexed.
A little less than two-thirds of property owners voted to petition for annexation, according to Gene Gaines, the water and sewer district’s board president.
After the annexation petition was submitted to the city, Gaines said the process has been long and time-consuming.
The development advisory board on Monday voted to approve the zoning plan for 57.5 acres, including a portion of the country club property, a handful of commercial buildings and 125 homes.
The rezoning and annexation is scheduled to come before the city commission early next month.
The requested zoning is a mix of R-1, low density residential; R-2, moderate density residential; and R-4, high density residential. Community Development Manager Chris Saunders said the zoning is essentially to keep everything as is.
The sewer hook-ups, Saunders said, can be placed down Springhill Road to the city’s treatment facility, which sits near Springhill’s intersection with Moss Bridge Road.
During the community development meeting, there were several questions about why just the buildings associated with Riverside Country Club were being proposed for annexation, and not the entire property.
Under the current proposal, much of the club’s greens would remain in the county.
Gaines said that issue has come up in the past, but that his understanding is the club prefers to keep much of its property in the county for tax reasons.
City Commissioner Jennifer Madgic, who sits on the community development board, said during the meeting that while she supports the annexation, she wants the exclusion of much fo the club property from the proposal to be looked at before the matter comes before city commission.
Club Director Doug Hagen could not be reached for comment Tuesday afternoon. He told the Chronicle in December that he is anticipating the club’s taxes will increase as a result of the annexation.
“It’s obviously an additional expense, but at the same time there’s not really much of an option, I don’t think we have much of a choice,” Hagen said.
Gaines noted during Monday’s meeting that some people in the neighborhood are there specifically because it’s not (yet) in city limits.
“There are some people in our community that are in the community because it’s in the county and they have tax issues or regulatory issues but that is a minority,” Gaines said. “I think that after having gone through the length of time we’ve gone through to try to resolve our problems with the state environmental department and get these petitions signed I think everybody is very comfortable with the situation.”