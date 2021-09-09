The Bozeman Sunrise Rotary Club and hundreds of volunteers will be repairing 11 homes on Sept. 25 during its 11th Annual Bozeman Fix-Up Festival.
Donning work clothes and grabbing hammers, power tools, paintbrushes, crowbars and assorted other tools, volunteers will visit homes across Gallatin Valley to complete projects such as window replacement, fixing leaky roofs and insulation, or adding new decks and safe stairs for applicants who qualified for assistance. The projects improve health, safety, energy efficiency, and quality of life for the Fix-Up Festival recipients.
Barnard Construction, Ressler Chevrolet, Murdoch’s Ranch and Home, First Security Bank and Kenyon-Noble Lumber & Hardware are premier sponsors of this year’s festival, along with 11 home adopters – businesses, nonprofit groups and service clubs – who will head up and manage volunteer teams repairing each home. Priority for selection of repair work is given to elderly, disabled and veteran applicants, low-income families, and projects that address health and safety concerns. In addition, applicants must own their own property, have current disabilities that restrict their ability to do their own repairs, and have little or no family in the area to help with repairs.
The Fix-Up Festival takes place each fall and could not happen without the support of the Bozeman community. Homeowners receive labor and materials at no cost to them thanks to individual donors and volunteers, service and community organizations, and local businesses.
“After 10 years and repair of 100 homes, the community just keeps giving. It’s truly heartwarming,” said Cathy Fisher, Sunrise Rotary’s Fix-Up festival chair.
