The saga of a controversial glamping site along the Gallatin River continued in front of the Gallatin County Commission Tuesday.
Commissioners were tasked with narrowing the scope of a slate of appeals filed against a floodplain permit that was granted to the developers of the Riverbend Glamping Getaway near Gallatin Gateway in November of last year.
The debate centered on what information could be used in an April 8 hearing to determine the merit of the appeals. Ultimately, the commissioners barred some information from being used in the hearing, siding with Jeff and Jirina Pfeil, the developers of the glamping project.
A major question was whether to include information that the county floodplain administrator, Sean O’Callaghan, did not have when he granted the floodplain permit.
“I think the universal finding is that all of this information was outside the application record on which the floodplain administrator based his decision,” Commissioner Zach Brown said.
The commissioners did not strike everything presented in the appeals from the record. New evidence that was dumped included a channel migration map presented in a joint appeal filed by Madison-Gallatin Trout Unlimited, American Rivers and the Greater Yellowstone Coalition.
A memo from Hydrosolutions that was presented in Protect the Gallatin’s appeal was dropped, along with some photos and statements found in Dick Shockley and Peter Stein’s respective appeals.
Lawyers representing Protect the Gallatin and the American Rivers, Madison-Gallatin Trout Unlimited and Greater Yellowstone Coalition group, argued that the county’s floodplain regulations allowed for public comment and public testimony on appeals.
That new comment and testimony should be taken into consideration when it comes to examining the floodplain administrator’s decision based on the information he had at the time of his decision.
“Clearly your regulations allow the introduction of testimony, and that is, in essence, evidence,” said Kim Wilson, lawyer for Protect the Gallatin.
The developers’ lawyer Bryan Gallik argued the issue was whether the floodplain administrator’s decision or interpretation of the information he had at the time of his decision was erroneous.
Continuing to bring in new evidence to show O’Callaghan made a mistake was not fair, Gallik said.
“It’s fundamental that it’s just unfair to bushwhack him every time he makes a mistake,” Gallik said.
Another element to both arguments was who made the ultimate decision when it came to handing down floodplain permits. The commissioners felt that they were acting as an appellate court, and not an ultimate decision-maker in floodplain permitting.
Commissioner Scott MacFarlane questioned how the county commission could be the decision-makers because they are hearing appeals.
“If we’re trying to balance whether we are seated and acting as a final decision maker or an appellate court, it seems to me the final decision rests with the floodplain administrator,” MacFarlane said.
The hearing to determine the merit of the appeals will be held on April 8 at the Gallatin County Courthouse.