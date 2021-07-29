Three Forks officials have learned the city has been turned down for grant funding that would have covered 75 percent of the cost of a major flood mitigation project.
Kelly Smith, the city’s floodplain administrator, said officials met with the state Department of Emergency Services on Monday and were told the grant application for $3.75 million from the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) has been denied.
The city applied for the funds last winter after state officials said yet-to-be-published flood maps indicate that major portions of the city lie in the floodway. The current maps for the city are outdated and incomplete, according to state officials, and the new data is based on an analysis of the entire watershed.
Upon learning of the pending flood map changes, the Three Forks City Council voted to take steps to build a channel designed to capture floodwaters and direct them back to the Jefferson River before reaching the city limits. The city then submitted the grant application in hopes of funding the project.
Smith said Wednesday that while the city hasn’t been formally notified that its grant application was denied, it is considering next steps based on the verbal confirmation from state officials. Three Forks may choose to apply for another FEMA grant in the fall, Smith said, and it is looking into applying for a Flood Mitigation Assistance grant suggested by DES.
Smith speculated that the council will likely choose to pursue those options before it considers establishing up a tax district to raise the estimated $5 million to $8 million cost of a mitigation channel.
“I don’t think the council wants to go down that road,” Smith said. “That’s kind of our last resort because that would raise taxes quite a bit.”
Smith said this year’s FEMA flood mitigation grants were awarded to states in coastal areas, and that 39 inland states received nothing. One concern about undergoing the grant process again is “We don’t know why we were turned down,” she said. “DES doesn’t know either.”
While the attempts to secure funding for the project proceed, city officials have been working with landowners to secure necessary easements for the mitigation channel, Smith said.
Read the latest edition of the Belgrade News in our e-edition format, which combines the familiarity of the printed-paper format with the convenience of reading on your phone, tablet or desktop computer from anywhere.