Gene Townsend has a dream.
Townsend, the former mayor of Three Forks, dreams of a paved trail from one end of Gallatin County to the other, from Bozeman to Three Forks, Logan to Manhattan.
Bit by bit, one grant and one load of chip seal at a time, that dream is coming true.
"We're actually going to have quite a bit going on this summer,' Townsend offered.
Just recently, the Headwaters Trail System got another $175,000 in grants.
Some $100,000 came from the Gallatin County Open Space 'extra projects" fund, and will all go to trail maintenance. Gophers, gophers, gophers, Townsend commiserated. "Some places (along the trail) are just dangerous," he explained. "The gophers dig under the trail, and the trail collapses when you walk or bike over it. We've got a half dozens places the trail needs (gopher) repairs. It's worse where the trail goes into the (state) park. The state doesn't do rodent control and there are really bad sections (of gopher damage) out there.
"A couple spots will break your back if you go over them in a bike," he joked.
The $75,000 was from the Recreational Trails Program and will extend the trail east to Logan. "And that money will maybe get us half a mile of trail," he said.
The group knows it has won a national, third grant, but promised that organization they wouldn't say anything until the end of June. "It's a little grant, but it will be fun," Townsend said.
Just last week, the annual "Give Big Gallatin Valley 2023 " garnered another $475 for the trail system. "That we'll just put into the pot," he said.
This trail system started 26 years ago, in 1997, all because Townsend was mayor at the time and was in Billings for a meeting. Bored, he saw a notice in the Billings Gazette that the state had grants available for recreational trails.
"The idea was to run a trail from town out to the Three Forks Ponds, (a state fishing site northeast of town) so people could walk and run out there," he continued. "Our first grant, we got $10,000 and the (local) talc plant manager had offered to do a ($2,000) matching grant. Instead, he gave me a check for $4,000 and said, 'I don't think you know how little $4,000 will pave.'
The idea of all these trails was an immediate hit. "And then right away people would start in, 'what are you gonna pave next?," Townsend said.
The Lewis & Clark Bicentennial (2003-2006) "pushed us to get the trail system started." That was a four year period retracing and commemorating the Lewis & Clark Expedition from 1803-1806, although the expedition only spent the spring and summer of 1805 in the area that would later become Three Forks.
"We've got 12 miles of paved trails now. I see a lot of mothers with strollers and kids with training wheels out here," Townsend said.
Built solely with donations and grants, so far the trail system has cost $1.3 million, and runs in and around Three Forks, out to Headwaters State Park, and to the Jefferson River's Droulliard State Fishing Access.
What's Townsend's wish list for the next 10 years?
"I'd like for us to get all the way out to Manhattan," he said. "Buck Buchanan (a former Manhattan town councilman) is working with the Manhattan Trail group. Very enthusiastic. Got the routes figured out and working with engineers. It would be seven or eight miles. There's lots of obstacles to figure out for that. Wetlands. The Burlington Northern railroad. The railroad hasn't said yay or nay yet. That challenge will be going through Logan — there's nowhere to go. There's the river and the interstate, no right of way, and people have all built up their houses right up to the road."
"I hope that in a few years we'll be all the way to Manhattan," he continued
When all this started circa 1997, "You got a lot of points (in the grants) for building the trails by the willows. We built by the trees to make it pretty. But then you get lots of tree roots on the trail. Now, I'm thinking, is there any way I can get away from the willows?"
Townsend plans to have the work for both grants go out to bid by late July, and finished this fall. "We need to find a contractor who has an open slot and can work us in," he added.
Two hundred years ago, Lewis & Clark didn't leave any benches or paved trails. But this is still their area, and much of it is the exact view they enjoyed in 1805. That single detail gives this area its cachet.
This 'rail trail' is part of the Great American Rail Trail, according to Townsend, "which is about 50 percent done. Montana and Wyoming are the hold-ups there, because we're so big, it's a lot of area.
"There's a lot in interest in Montana in the Missoula area, and from Butte to St. Regis, using to old Milwaukee Road. And Idaho has a tremendous trail system on the old Milwaukee Road. It'll happen. I don't know if it will be in my lifetime, but it will happen,' he said.