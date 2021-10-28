GALLATIN GATEWAY — Over the years, the building at 300 Mill St. has been home to a bank, butcher shop, post office, a bar and hotel, and, its most recent iteration, Stacey’s Bar and Restaurant.
Built in 1911 as the Salesville State Bank, it had ties to Harry W. Child, who owned Yellowstone Park Company and operated boat concessions, hotel and camping in the park.
The bank was dissolved in 1929 and the building went on to hold a series of businesses including The Old Faithful Inn, a bar and hotel created in 1935.
The building’s history is just one slice of the story surrounding Gallatin Gateway — previously known as Salesville — that the Historical Preservation Board of Gallatin Gateway is hoping to both preserve and share with others.
The group held a history walk in early October that drew over 40 people. The event even included a horse-drawn wagon ride for those who didn’t want to walk.
Organizers Lesley Gilmore and Donna Shockley said attendance in the history walk was varied, including newcomers to town, people who had lived there 10 to 15 years and people who had grown up in Gallatin Gateway.
“The interest was huge in the history and preserving it as best we can. I felt like it was a big step in bringing the awareness and our history here up a notch, which is our goal,” said Shockley.
October’s history walk included a special stop inside the Gallatin Gateway Inn, which typically is closed to the public since the Yellowstone Club purchased it for employee housing.
Built in 1927 by the Milwaukee Railroad, the inn served as a way station for people traveling on the rail line that ran through town and deposited them at the inn’s steps. From there, they would ride on the famous yellow buses into Yellowstone National Park.
Around the same time the inn opened, Salesville changed its name to Gallatin Gateway.
The preservation board was created last year out of work Gallatin Gateway residents were doing to preserve the 1915 schoolhouse.
A one-room wooden schoolhouse predates the 1915 brick building. Built in 1902, the one-room frame schoolhouse was moved across the street in 1915 to the corner of Mill and Webb streets and was home to a cheese factory for a period of time.
While some of the town’s history might be more readily known, other aspects could be surprising. For example, starting in 1909, there was an interurban rail line that linked Gallatin Gateway with Bozeman, Gilmore said.
“Farmers used this, they could send their grain, they could send cattle and kids could use it to go into school. People used to go to the hot springs, it was this great kind of commuter line,” Gilmore said. “… You could go into town and go shopping for a day or people could go here.”
The Milwaukee Railroad bought the interurban line until it was shut down in 1930.
Gilmore and Shockley said they’re hoping to hold more history walks and gather oral histories from current residents.
“We’ve been meaning to do oral histories with people who’ve lived here a long time. Even people who are in their early 60s have some childhood memories that are incredibly important and we do have people that are 95, and are third and fourth generation,” Gilmore said.
The history walk in early October served as not only a generator of interest in the community but also helped create introductions to residents who might be more willing to share their stories, Gilmore said.