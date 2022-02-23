Gallatin County Commissioners on Tuesday once again “kicked the can down the road” instead of granting preliminary plat approval for the proposed West River 40 subdivision near Four Corners.
Tuesday’s discussion of the project picked up where it ended on Dec. 7, when the commission declined to give preliminary plat approval because of unresolved issues related to the irrigation ditches that would be affected by the development.
In the weeks since that meeting, negotiations between the project developer and some owners of the three ditches in question have progressed, but “at the end of the day, we still don’t have 100 percent buy-in from all ditch users and owners,” explained Justin Houser, an engineer on the project.
As originally proposed, the plat included bridge crossings over ditches, and the developers asked that the required non-interference setback from the ditches be reduced from 50 feet to 7 feet to accommodate them. Commissioners voted unanimously to deny that request in December.
Belgrade Planning Director Jason Karp explained that even though the developer now has decided to install box culverts instead of bridge crossings, interference with the automatic setback will occur, meaning that permission from the ditch owners still is required.
Chad Larson, developer of the property at West Valley Center and Thorpe roads west of the existing Gallatin Heights subdivision, said that despite repeated efforts, he has been unable to reach 100 percent of the ditch owners. Given that many of them live out of state, he said he doesn’t know whether it is possible to chase all of them down.
He said he is eager to address ditch owners’ concerns and willing to compromise with them to reach a solution. Some of the ditch owners who attended Tuesday’s hearing agreed that Larson has been responsive to their concerns.
“Our intention for the water users is to create a more efficient conveyance of their water, never to interfere with it,” Larson said.
He said he has held three “town hall” style meetings with local ditch owners, and that amicable discussions at those led to seven compromises that have since been incorporated into the plan.
They include:
• Requiring the West River 40 Homeowners Association to employing a person to maintain one ditch in perpetuity
• Removing a ditch crossing in the center of the development
• Requiring the West River 40 Homeowners Association to install and maintain trees and landscaping to maintain the visual barrier along Thorpe Road. Currently, a thick canopy of trees exists along the western edge of the property, and it will need to be removed when the project necessitates improvement of Thorpe Road there.
When Commissioner Joe Skinner said he didn’t understand why the local ditch owners have been asking for things that have nothing to do with water conveyance, Larson replied that he is quite willing to “plant some trees to make them happy.”
“They’ve never asked for anything not in the spirit of water rights, in my opinion,” he said.
Larson added that hasn’t been the case with one out-of-state water user, who suggested that in exchange for granting his permission, he would accept a large cash payment or a sizable amount of property in return. Larson described that demand as “extortion.”
After the hearing and consultation with the county attorney, commissioners directed Karp to draft modifications to the recommended conditions for approval related to ditches and access to Thorpe Road.
He also will include a proposed covenant that would impose single-family zoning on a parcel suggested for a school in the proposed plat. That would prevent any commercial development on the site if the school district chooses not to purchase the parcel for a school.
The changes are significant enough that they necessitate a new round of public noticing, so a date for the continued hearing and discussion was not set.
Deputy County Attorney Erin Arnold noted that the changes being suggested are unlikely “to get you past the hurdle of written permission” from ditch owners.
“This is an issue we have to get right – we have to get it legal,” Skinner said.