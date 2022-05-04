A possible workaround to the issue that has stopped Gallatin County from approving a Four Corners area subdivision will be discussed Tuesday at a public hearing before the county commission.
Developers of the proposed West River 40 subdivision will ask commissioners to grant a variance to county subdivision regulations that require 100 percent of irrigation ditch owners to agree in writing to any development-induced changes to automatic setback regulations.
3 Peaks Development intends to develop a 300-plus lot subdivision on 167 acres at West Valley Center and Thorpe roads, directly west of the existing Gallatin Heights subdivision. Three irrigation ditches run in or adjacent to the property, and construction would require some required ditch setbacks to be reduced. 3 Peaks has sought preliminary plat approval for the subdivision since last fall, but commissioners have so far denied to grant it because county regulations prevent interference with ditch setbacks without full permission of all ditch owners.
Chad Larson of 3 Peaks has told commissioners at previous meetings that his best efforts to contact all the ditch owners has failed. Not only are they difficult to track down because many of them live out of state, but some who have been contacted haven’t responded.
“The main issue with this project is the water conveyance facilities – irrigation ditches – and getting that worked through,” Jason Karp, Belgrade’s planning director, told the Belgrade News. “Getting 100 percent sign-off is pretty tough to do. The applicant is pursuing a path asking for a variance for that process.”
Karp said he doesn’t know if there is precedent for a government agency granting such a variance in Gallatin County or Montana.
“I have never done something like this before in the (Belgrade) planning jurisdiction,” he said. “Normally we’ve always had the ditch owners and developers be able to work things out on previous projects.”
Karp said he is aware that the developer has contracted with a water rights attorney about the conundrum. Deputy County Attorney Erin Arnold told the Belgrade News this week that her office has not been contacted about the proposal or the hearing so she could not comment about it.
“We’re just bringing it back to commissioners and we’ll see what happens,” Karp said. “I think that’s (water conveyance) really the last major issue.”
Commissioners have indicated in previous West River 40 hearings that they are generally in favor of approving the preliminary plat if the water issues can be worked out.
The hearing is scheduled for Tuesday, May 10, at 9 a.m. at the Gallatin County Courthouse in Bozeman.