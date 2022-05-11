After three public hearings over a five month span, the Gallatin County Commission on Tuesday advanced a high-density subdivision in Belgrade.
The controversial West River 40 subdivision west of Thorpe Road and south of West Valley Center Road has drawn criticism from neighbors and water rights owners in the area since October, when the project was heard by the Belgrade City-County Planning Board.
The project aims to develop 347 single-family lots on roughly 166 acres. Many of the tweaks and adjustments on the development were made in previous county commission hearings in the December and February.
Developer 3 Peaks Development returned to the commission for a third time with two requests: to get preliminary approval of the subdivision, and to get a variance from county subdivision regulations.
Both were given the OK by the commission, but the variance request was the central focus of Tuesday’s meeting.
A county subdivision regulation requires that for any change to a water conveyance facility, like a ditch, written permission has to be received from water users.
The variance, which the commission unanimously approved, will allow large box culverts to be placed in the Bopp-McCullough and Owenhouse Ketterer ditches that run near or on the property without written permission from all of the users.
Matt Williams, a lawyer representing the developer, said that 3 Peaks Development had tried numerous times to reach water users but to no avail.
“I can’t bring to you the views of all the owners of that ditch, they don’t respond,” Williams said.
The county has criteria for variances. In this instance, the question was whether denying the culverts would put an undue hardship on the subdivision developer.
County documents stated that the culverts — two in the Owenhouse Ketterer Ditch and one in the Bopp-McCullough, were necessary for the subdivision to meet county transportation connectivity requirements.
However, Williams suggested a possible flaw in the subdivision regulation in question, and another one not under the microscope of Tuesday’s hearing.
Williams said the other regulation allows for the county commission to decide site specific conditions for a subdivision or to prevent adverse conditions with a subdivision.
The consent provision, requiring permission from water users, was “nonsensical,” he said, and conflicted with state law.
Erin Arnold, deputy Gallatin County attorney, said that the regulation where the variance would be applied focused on maintenance, improvements and modifications. The other regulation dealt with rules like property setbacks.
In order to comply with the county subdivision regulations Tuesday, it would be best to consider the criteria for a variance, she said. It could be worth considering amendments to the regulations, she added.
Another hurdle was when improvements to Thorpe Road, which the Bopp-McCullough ditch runs directly next to, would happen.
The thrust of the issue was that people living in the area don’t want the road to be changed because it could destroy a canopy of trees and cause the Bopp-McCullough ditch to be moved.
Justin Houser, president of the Houser Engineering firm working on behalf of the developer, said that the road requires paving, and will get done whether the county approves the subdivision or not.
“If this thing gets denied, it could get paved tomorrow,” Houser said. “It’s up to the road department.”
Levi Ewan, head of the Gallatin County Road and Bridge Department, said that the county’s trigger for improving a road like Thorpe Road, which is unpaved, is 300 trips per day. The amount of cars driving that road have already surpassed that threshold.
Gallatin County Commissioner Joe Skinner was conflicted on moving the ditch.
He said moving a whole ditch was a big deal, and the developer-suggested solution of creating a second ditch could have negative effects to downstream water users in the future.
However, moving the road is almost inevitable.
“Their proposal to move the ditch and the ability to rebuild Thorpe Road is a benefit to the public and a benefit to the county,” he said.
Gallatin County Commissioner Scott MacFarlane said that the issue began to feel like some people, like water users on both ditches, had more rights than others.
He said that the developer is not the one pushing for road improvements, but rather the county pushing Thorpe Road to be built to county standards.
Much of the discussion has been focused on balancing the needs of public health and safety and the needs or rights of property owners, he said.
“I feel after three meetings we’ve really exhaustively mitigated every impact that we can with really what we’re allowed to do,” MacFarlane said.