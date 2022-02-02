As the saying goes, “Whiskey’s for Drinkin’ – Water’s for Fightin’.”
And your water work probably needs a state permit.
Water is serious business here in the West, this sometimes-parched, sometimes-a-drought corner of the country. It’s finite, and yet something frequently taken for granted.
Many Gallatin Valley newcomers don’t understand that the state of Montana owns all the water in the state’s creeks and rivers, and also owns the banks of every creek and river, says Becky Clements, district administrator of the Gallatin Conservation District.
Any work that affects the banks or the water must have a state 310 permit; it’s the law.
In 2013, this conservation district approved 40 310 permits, and 109 in 2021, Clements said.
“Part of that is the growth in the valley, and part of it is people just realizing they need a permit to do any work,” she said.
There are civil penalties for unpermitted work, up to $500 a day, she added.
If doing work around a stream or river, you need permission BEFORE you start.
A lot of the increased permit numbers are going towards “urban” projects, she continued, “like roads, culverts, development. In years past, more ag-related.”
What’s the biggest thing people get wrong?
“A lot of people moving in may not know they have to get a permit,” Clements said. “The streams and the banks are owned by the state of Montana. You have to have a permit.”
If it can be used “for purposes of commerce,” it is a navigable water and the state has an easement and owns the water, Clements added.
More than 20 people recently attended a conservation district-sponsored 310 Permit workshop.
“Both complaints and violations are on the increase,” Clements said. “Now, everyone has a phone.”
And, complaints are frequently made by people who aren’t ag people, and don’t have a clue what’s going on.
“As the valley grows, we have more and more people,” said Clements. “We have a record number of complaints this year, 22 in 2021.”
She said most complaints were from people who noticed streambank work being done and called to make sure the folks in question had a permit.
Of the violations, the overwhelming number are people new to the valley. “Sometimes it’s ignorance. And some people just don’t like to be told ‘no.’”
If you’ve got a water right on the water in a ditch, Montana law give you the right to access that ditch, no matter whose land it’s on. That’s a reality that goes over the heads of some newcomers, and was a major complaint voiced at this recent workshop.
“If you run into a locked gate and are denied access, that’s a felony. The sheriff will tell them that. The sheriff can enforce it, or the courts,” one participant said.
“Subdivisions don’t respect water very much,’ interjected Dave Pruitt, a Four Corners rancher and former county supervisor. “And some of them are pretty hard to talk to, and they’re denying access to your water.”
Another attendee told stories of ditches now behind the locked gates of new owners who don’t know the law, and who resolutely deny entrance.
“Bring the sheriff; he’ll let them know it’s a felony,” was the stock response.
When one workshop attendee said, “We’re Montanans and we should be able to just talk to each other,” the room broke out in laughter.
“I’ve been doing this for 31 years,” added Buddy Drake, a 310 inspector who is a representative for Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks. “In the day, people used to come in the office with what they were gonna do drawn out on a napkin. That doesn’t work anymore.”
In keeping with changing times, the conservation district 310 permit process will be going online “sometime this spring,” Clements explained. “We’re still playing with the kinks. It’s a good plan; we’re hopeful, and we’re at the mercy (timewise) of some other organizations.
“Yes, we’ll still accept paper applications. We’re just starting to push people in this direction” she added.
Clements said that 310 permits are sometimes denied, though “it is rare for the board to deny an application.
“Looking back at denied applications over the last couple of years, a common theme was the excessive placement of riprap for bank stabilization. This practice often is attempting to lock the channel of a stream or river in place, without regard to the natural sinuosity within the channel migration zone.
“This approach also simply kicks the problem upstream or downstream. Part of Gallatin Conservation District’s duty in administering the 310 Law is to take into account the impacts of projects on neighboring landowners. The Gallatin CD Board of Supervisors often favors softer, more environmentally conscious approaches to projects that involve using natural means.
“Planting, and maintaining a healthy riparian area can effectively stabilize a bank and prevent erosion, as opposed to dumping riprap on the bank.”
Other reasons for 310 permit denial include incomplete applications or projects that add to erosion and sedimentation or negatively affect stream flow, turbidity, water quality, fish and aquatic habitat, and excessive disturbance to vegetation, Clements said.
The state also permits “emergency applications,” allowing a homeowner to deal with “unforeseen events,” such as a flood.
“It allows unsupervised work to save your property,” Clements said. “You have to notify the district within 15 days of the emergency. If it doesn’t meet the requirements of an emergency, it must be remediated.”
Another type of permit, the Maintenance Permit, is given for up to 10 years, with no extensions. It is used for situations, such as clearing deadfall, and is subject to annual inspections.
“310 permits are free; you just have to call the office,” Clements concluded. “It’s easy, but it does take some time.”
She advises not waiting to start the permit process until the day before starting a project that the stream or river. And all of that is regulated by the state, not specifically the Gallatin Conservation District.
The GCD’s website gallatincd.org is full of information relating to 310 laws, rules, and the purpose behind the Streambed Protection Act.
The district office is in Manhattan, at 120 S. Fifth St., Suite B102. Phone (406) 282-4350.