Seven semi-automatic pistols were stolen Jan. 8 in an early-morning burglary at Debos Pawn Shop on Belgrade’s Main Street, with an estimated value between $1,500 and $2,000.
The feds are involved in this investigation because it involves gun theft, and the Belgrade police are working a joint investigation with the federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms, according to Belgrade Police Chief Dustin Lensing.
Lensing said the burglary occurred about 3 a.m., with “forcible entry we believe by just one person.”
It didn’t help that the burglar alarm malfunctioned at the time, but has since been fixed, Lensing added.
Debos Pawn’s Facebook page promotes the pawn shop as “a Licensed Firearms dealer. We sell new and used firearms … “
Anything special about the pistols? “No, it was just what was available for the taking,” Lensing said.
Lensing says this incident is a variation on a crime theme already rearing its ugly head in Belgrade – an uptick in gun thefts from cars.
Since last October, he said, there have been nine reported gun car thefts in Belgrade.
“We don’t know if that was what was they were after, but that was what they took.”
Two of those guns already have been recovered in California, he added.
“I don’t know for certain, but I have a hypothesis,” Lensing said. “A lot of this stuff is drug-related. It’s not uncommon to find drugs and stolen guns together.”
The AFT is offering a reward of up to $5,000 for information about the crime.
ATF agents inventoried the pawn shop stock on Tuesday to reach that number, according to a bureau press release.
Since the pawn shop was licensed through the ATF to sell firearms, it became a part of the investigation.
“They’ve got agents on the ground locally and we’re doing a joint investigation,” Lensing concluded.
Read the latest edition of the Belgrade News in our e-edition format, which combines the familiarity of the printed-paper format with the convenience of reading on your phone, tablet or desktop computer from anywhere.