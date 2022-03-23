A district court judge Thursday morning denied a request to lower the $1 million bail for a man accused of shooting and killing two brothers in Three Forks in January.
Zachary Norman, 24, is charged with two counts of felony deliberate homicide for the alleged shooting of brothers Brendan Estabrook, 32, and Chase Estabrook, 31. He also faces two counts of tampering with physical evidence for allegedly trying to wash the clothes he was wearing the night of the alleged murders and hiding the gun police say he used to kill the Estabrook brothers.
In front of an entirely full courtroom, the prosecution and defense both called witnesses to speak in favor or in opposition of lowering Norman’s bail. Defense attorneys called Norman’s mother to testify in his favor. The prosecution called several of the Estabrook brothers’ family members and close friends.
One of the people called by the state to testify against the bail reduction was Chase and Brendan’s mother, Kim Finn. Finn said that Chase’s wife is now left raising four children on her own, including their youngest, born just a week before Chase was shot and killed.
“These children, my grandchildren, lost not only their father Chase but their uncle Brendan, two of the most important figures of their lives,” Finn said.
She said she believed lowering Norman’s bail would “put all my family, friends, witnesses and even law enforcement in extreme danger.”
Defense attorneys’ lone testimony came from Norman’s mother, Shireen Norman, who said her son could live with her if released and that he would be able to find employment in the Three Forks area.
She said he’s lived his entire life in Three Forks and wouldn’t be a flight risk because he doesn’t have any connections to anywhere else.
“It would be no problem getting him employed,” Shireen said. “He could reside with me. I live in Three Forks.”
Norman’s public defender George Isham argued that the $1 million bail was excessive. He asked Judge John Brown to lower Norman’s bail to either $100,000 paid through a surety bond (through a bail bondsman) or $10,000 paid in cash.
“Your honor, we understand the severity of these charges,” Isham told Brown in court on Thursday morning. “However, after reviewing the law, Mr. Norman’s request is reasonable … A $1 million bond is excessive.”
Prosecutor and deputy county attorney Erin Murphy argued that the $1 million bond, originally set by Judge Bryan Adams in Gallatin County Justice Court, was similar to bonds set for other people accused of attempted homicide and deliberate homicide cases in the Bozeman area.
Murphy read a list of people charged with attempted homicide and deliberate homicide to the courtroom. Patricia Batts, charged with one count of deliberate homicide among other charges, has bail set at $750,000. Joseph DeWise, convicted of deliberate homicide, had his bail set at $1 million. Skyler Griebel, charged with one count of deliberate homicide in Park County recently, has a bail of $1.5 million.
“This $1 million bail is commensurate with and close to almost every case I could come up with in the past 6 or 7 years in this jurisdiction,” Murphy said. “The state does believe that this bail is appropriate given the serious nature of this offense.”
Ultimately, Judge Brown sided with the state.
“I’m not reducing the bail because I think, given the serious nature of these charges, that there are two counts of deliberate homicide … it’s consistent with the other bail orders in this district,” Brown said. “Given the serious nature (of the charges) I think that $500,000 per count is reasonable.”
Brown did modify some of the conditions in place for Norman, allowing him to have contact with several witnesses he previously was not supposed to be talking to, including his mother, as long as they do not discuss the case.