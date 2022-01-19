Nothing good ever happens after midnight.
The evening of Jan.14 started at the Sacajawea Inn bar, then briefly moved to Teasers and back to the Inn and then to a house party after Last Call. By 3:30 a.m., two brothers had been shot to death, and the alleged assailant insisted he only remembered having dinner with a friend at the Inn around 7:30 p.m. and had been in bed since then.
Three Forks resident Zachary Eugene Norman, 24, had his bail set Tuesday at $1 million by Gallatin County Justice Court Judge Bryan Adams. He was arrested for felony double deliberate homicide on Saturday, Jan. 15.
He is charged with gunning down Brendan Estabrook, 32 of Three Forks, and Chase Estabrook, 31, of Butte, after a protracted argument.
Deputies would find the clothes he had been wearing in a bathtub full of water and bleach, and the 9 mm Glock 19 he is alleged to have used hidden in his father’s house behind a water heater.
Three witnesses said they all left the Inn to continue partying at one of their homes near Sixth Avenue East and East Ash Street in a neighborhood near the Three Forks golf course. The witnesses said Norman was in the driveway arguing with the Estabrook brothers.
After everyone arrived at the home at about 3 a.m., the witnesses said, they saw Norman in the driveway getting into a physical altercation with the victims, then walking away. There was another commotion, and Norman again fought with the two brothers, followed by the sound of multiple gunshots. One witness said he heard “five or six” gunshots, a pause, then a bunch more.
Both Estabrook brothers were shot multiple times and pronounced dead at the scene.
The witnesses called 911. Charging documents said a car registered to Norman’s father was parked at a witness’ home. Additionally, records indicated that Norman lived with his father.
Deputies would later find him in bed at his father’s house, supposedly asleep.
Charging documents said Norman gave numerous inconsistent statements, was being “evasive,” and kept saying he could not remember any of the events of the night before.
However, he eventually stated he remembered carrying his concealed handgun when he went to the bar. He also admitted he always carried a chambered, concealed gun and an additional magazine.
He allegedly told detectives he remembers being in the witness’ garage at some point that night and told detectives his clothing description, which matched the description the witness’ gave to investigators.
Norman’s father told detectives he woke up and found Norman in the father’s bedroom the morning after the incident and that his son was saying incomprehensible things.
Law enforcement contacted and detained Norman at that address before taking him to the Gallatin County Detention Center. Law enforcement obtained a search warrant for his home and allegedly found a handgun there.
The arrest report says the ammunition in the gun’s magazine appeared to be exactly the same as the casings found at the crime scene.
At the time, Norman was jailed on no bond.
County prosecutors argued for the $1 million bail; public defenders asked for a $10,000 bail, citing Norman’s ties to the community, lack of a criminal record, and his hunter safety and firearms training. Adams ordered that Norman be GPS monitored and required to stay away from alcohol and possess no firearms.
Because this is a felony charge, this case has been moved to Gallatin District Court, with Norman’s next appearance set for Feb. 11.
Internet sources listed Brendan Estabrook as the owner of Estabrook Construction until recently. The brothers are apparently survived by their father of Butte.