Convicted murderer Lloyd Barrus will be spending his time in Big Boy Prison, a Helena judge decided Tuesday, instead of an easier stint at the Montana State Hospital at Warm Springs.
Sentencing hearings were held Jan. 21 and 24 in Townsend as to what was Barrus’ state of mind when he participated in the May 16, 2017, shooting death of Broadwater County Sheriff’s Deputy Mason Moore.
At issue was whether or not Barrus met the legal standard of “guilty but mentally ill,” a distinction which could have meant he would be hospitalized at Warm Springs instead of incarcerated at Deer Lodge.
Barrus was found guilty of deliberate homicide by accountability in a trial held in September 2021. That trial had been moved from Broadwater County to Butte due to pre-trial publicity.
The Jan. 21 hearing centered on defense testimony that Barrus met the legal standard for “guilty but mentally ill” and should not be sent to prison.
The January hearings consisted of two days of dueling expert witnesses, with the defense saying Barrus didn’t know what he was doing and the prosecution saying he very much knew what he did was wrong.
Under certain conditions, Montana law allows for a defendant to be found “guilty, but mentally ill” and hospitalized instead of sent to prison.
In her 16-page sentencing order, Helena District Court Judge Kathy Seeley apparently didn’t buy the defense’s contention.
The “defendant has suffered from delusional disorder for most of his adult life,” Seeley’s order outlined. Both the defense and prosecution witnesses at that hearing “agree Defendant’s condition can be managed with anti-psychotic medications, but it cannot be cured. Defendant’s delusions are currently ‘muted’ by the antipsychotic drugs he is taking.
“There is no disagreement that Defendant suffers from a mental disorder – delusional disorder. The question is whether that disorder rendered him unable to appreciate the criminality of his behavior or conform his behavior to the requirements of law.”
In January, the defense put up Dr. Virginia Hill, the head psychiatrist at Montana State Hospital, who recommended that Barrus continue to be hospitalized at Warm Springs.
It was then the prosecution’s turn to hear from Dr. Alan Newman, a consulting psychiatrist from San Francisco. Newman testified in 2018 for the eventual, forcible medication of Barrus.
The question of Barrus’ mental health is one reason it took more than three years for the case to go to trial.
Seeley’s Findings of Fact outline Barrus’ rational behavior immediately after he was arrested in the Rock Creek area and transported to Missoula, and the fact that while later hospitalized he refused to take his anti-psychotic meds. Seeley additionally lists his actions in both refusing to take and finally taking his anti-psychotics as proof of his rationality, because when staff at Warm Springs told him he had to take his meds to stay at the hospital instead of prison, he started to do so.
Deputy Moore was shot to death by Barrus’ son Marshall, 38, after a US Highway 287 traffic stop gone wrong. Marshall Barrus was a Belgrade resident.
When fellow deputies lost contact with Moore that day, they found him shot in his cruiser. They obtained a description of the Barrus’s vehicle from Moore’s dashcam video. Law enforcement chased the pair to the Rock Creek area 35 miles east of Missoula – about 150 miles.
According to earlier stories published in the Montana Standard, both Barruses continued shooting at officers during the 150-mile chase. When finally stopped by spike strips, Marshall got out of the SUV and continued shooting. He was in turn shot multiple times.
The prosecution said Marshall Barrus shot Moore once in his car, then circled back and shot him another dozen times.
Moore was 42 and left a wife and three children. He was the 129th Montana officer to die in the line of duty since 1878.
Marshall Barrus was put under police guard in a Missoula hospital, in an undisclosed condition, after being shot in the head during that Rock Creek gunfight. He died the next day.
Lloyd Barrus has been hospitalized at Warm Springs since Dec. 27, 2017. He was diagnosed with a full menu of disorders, including Delusional Disorder; Persecutory Type; Mixed Personality Disorder with Antisocial and Narcissistic Features; Alcohol Use Disorder; and Cannabis Use Disorder.
Seeley’s order went into parts of Barrus’s background history that escaped the Montana press which covered Moore’s death and Barrus’s trial, as follows:
This was the second time Barrus had pulled this particular shoot ‘em up scenario – the first time was in California with another son, Jeffrey.
In March 2000, he and Jeffrey were arrested in California after a shootout, pursuit and stand-off with police in the California desert. The two of them led officers on a high-speed chase while firing at officers from there moving vehicle. They abandoned their vehicle in Death Valley and lit for the hills. They also shot down a California Highway Patrol helicopter pursuing them.
After that remote stand-off, the two of them eventually surrendered to law enforcement.
Lloyd Barrus was charged with multiple felonies in the California case. In a nod to the future, he was found unfit to proceed, diagnosed with Delusional Disorder and ordered to take anti-psychotics. Seeley recounts that he didn’t willingly take his meds but did take them when ordered.
He was “restored to fitness,” and sent to prison in California in 2002, where he stopped taking his medication. He was paroled from the California prison in January 2013; his parole expired on Jan. 3, 2016.
Seeley’s order also outlines his action the night before Moore was killed. Barrus, his son Marshall, and Marshall’s wife Tara and their children had been camping at Confederate Gulch on the eastern shore of Canyon Ferry Lake.
Although aware his son Marshall “was very paranoid ... and would get even more paranoid when he drank,” Lloyd Barrus drank all that day with his son, who eventually cut off his ankle monitor (from another crime) and gave it to his wife. Marshall Barrus shot into the campfire and the ground, near his children, and even broke out a vehicle window when he couldn’t find his wife. (She was hiding in the vehicle). The Barruses were at Confederate Gulch for a week, and Marshall contended that he was then under surveillance from the FBI, the police, and a judge.
On the day Moore was killed, Lloyd and Marshall discussed going to California, even though it meant that would violate the terms of Marshall’s release. Lloyd also told his granddaughter he was “militia.”
Seeley outlines those details in her decision that Barrus knew what he was doing and appreciated the “criminality of his actions.”
Concerning Hill, the Warm Springs doctor who testified as the defense’s expert witness, Seeley states that over her long exposure to Barrus, “it appeared that she had become an advocate for patient.”
On the other hand, about Newman (the prosecution’s expert witness), she wrote, His opinion is not clouded by a long-term doctor/patient relationship. The Court finds Dr. Newman’s opinion to be more persuasive.”
Seeley concluded that “The defense has failed to meet its burden to show that Defendant did not appreciate the criminality of his behavior or that he was unable to conform his behavior to the requirements of the law.”
This sentencing hearing and subsequent order were just to deal with the question of whether or not Barrus met the legal qualifications to be hospitalized instead of imprisoned. The judge declined to find that Barrus should be sentenced to Warm Springs.
The next sentencing date has not been set.
According to an earlier story in the Montana Standard, Hill testified that Barrus’ delusional disorder manifests in beliefs that he is either Jesus Christ or Michael the Archangel.