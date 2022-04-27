The accomplice in the killing of Broadwater County Deputy Sheriff Mason Moore was sentenced to life without parole last week before a packed courtroom in Townsend.
Lloyd Barrus, 66, was sentenced for his role in Moore’s death, since he was driving while his son Marshall shot Moore on May 16, 2017. At 2 a.m. on that date, they had sped past Moore at 100 mph on U.S. 287 south of Townsend, thus beginning a drama that would end hours and 150 miles later outside of Missoula, during which Marshall would be shot by pursuing law enforcement.
Marshall Barrus died the next day.
On April 22, the Townsend courtroom of Helena District Court Judge Kathy Seeley was packed with stone-faced, uniformed fellow employees of the late Moore, listening to hours of testimony at Barrus’ sentencing hearing.
Seeley gave Barrus two additional life sentences for that high-speed chase and for shooting at pursuing officers. The three sentences will run concurrently.
Moore’s widow Jodi, a Three Forks resident, read a letter to the judge that her husband had left for her, to be read in case he was killed on the job. She said her husband was executed by Barrus.
“Execute; that’s what he did. Let’s call it that.”
She called him “pure evil.”
Jodi Moore asked that Barrus be locked up so that he would never have the chance to do this again to another family.
“He has proven by his past behavior that he will do this again and again,” she said.
The letter her husband left her closed with, “I love you now and always – your loving husband.”
Indeed, this was the second time Barrus had done something similar. In 2000, Barrus and another son and a woman acted out the same scenario in Death Valley, Calif. That high-speed chase and standoff lasted 18 hours, resulted in the Barruses shooting down a law enforcement helicopter and Lloyd Barrus being sent to prison for 15 years.
Seeley agreed that this was an execution.
“I don’t know that there was a plan per se, but these two men with their extremist anti-government beliefs were both out of control, and they both made bad choices over and over that evening,” she said. “I do not believe if he is out in the streets that the public will be safe.”
At the September 2021 trial in Butte, it was noted that Moore’s patrol car was so shot up and had so much blood inside the cab that even a seasoned ballistics investigator found it difficult to do his job.
“This was one of the hardest scenes for me to process, just keep my professionalism,” said Anthony Poppler of the Department of Criminal Investigations. The patrol car had been shot more than 20 times.
Mason Moore’s brother Nebraska Moore thought Lloyd Barrus should never have been released from prison for his California crimes.
“The state of California, in its infinite wisdom, released the convicted individual from confinement to do what he said he was born to do – to attack and ultimately kill law enforcement officers,” Nebraska Moore said. “The next time I make popcorn, I will regret that I am not eating it at his execution.”
The wheels of justice moved slowly in this case, with sentencing questions regarding Barrus’ mental state affecting the judge’s decision about whether he would be sentenced to the Montana State Hospital at Warm Springs or the Montana State Prison at Deer Lodge.
Even at last week’s sentencing hearing, with a prison sentence then a foregone conclusion, one of his defense attorneys, Greg Jackson of Helena, criticized the state’s handling of mentally ill patients, saying that sending Barrus to Deer Lodge would just “warehouse him.”
“We’ve heard talk of him being evil. Mr. Barrus is seriously mentally ill and as a result of that, should – in spite of what he has done – be treated humanely,” Jackson said.
Seeley ruled in March that Barrus understood the criminality of his actions.