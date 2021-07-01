Belgrade’s Chief of Police E.J. Clark will retire Aug. 24, announced City Manager Ted Barkley at Tuesday’s special budget meeting of the City Council.
Clark, who could not be reached for comment before press time Wednesday, was hired by the Belgrade Police Department June 4, 1984. He was promoted to chief of police May 2, 2007. By the time he retires, he will have 37 years in law enforcement.
Clark is a local boy and was raised in the Belgrade area.
“We’ll be naming a new chief shortly,” Barkley told the Belgrade News. “We haven’t decided whether or not to have a competitive process or just name from within the department.”
As city manager, the decision is up to him, he said.
“In this case, we have a qualified internal candidate. If that wasn’t the case, we’d have to do things differently, but we can stay in house, if we want.”
As to which direction he will go, “I can’t decide that at the moment,” Barkley said.
Clark’s No. 2 in command is Capt. Dustin Lensing, who was promoted to captain in January. Lensing was hired as a Belgrade patrol officer in 2001.
“I started here when I was just a kid,” Lensing has said.
Clark was one of the supervisors who hired Lensing 20 years ago, according to an earlier Belgrade News story.