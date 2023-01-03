A Montana man has pleaded guilty for killing another man on the Blackfeet Indian Reservation after an argument during a birthday party in 2020.
The U.S. Attorney’s Office for Montana said Dillon James Wippert, 27, of East Glacier, pleaded guilty Dec. 19 to second degree murder at residence in Bearpaw.
Wippert potentially faces life in prison and a $250,000 fine, according to prosecutors. He will be sentenced in federal court May 11.
That comes roughly three years after Wippert shot and killed another man on May 17, 2020, according to the federal prosecutors’ office.
The man’s name was not released by the U.S. Attorney’s Office and was listed as John Doe in court documents.
According to those documents, “Wippert, John Doe, and three other individuals were at the residence celebrating Wippert’s birthday. At some point, John Doe and others became upset at Wippert and confronted him. After the confrontation, most of the individuals thought Wippert had left the residence.”
But at some point, Wippert and the John Doe were in the home together. “John Doe was in his bedroom when Wippert shot him. An autopsy confirmed that Wippert first shot John Doe in the arm and then shot him in the back of the head. Family members found John Doe’s body on May 19, 2020 in his bedroom,” according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office.