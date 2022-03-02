A Three Forks man sentenced to 70 years in prison for a 2001 Father’s Day crime spree is coming up for parole in April, according to the state Department of Corrections’ notification site.
Travis Allan McLees was sentenced on April 25, 2002, for abducting and sexually assaulting a 9-year-old girl and breaking into a 12-year-old girl’s home and threatening to kill her with an ax.
He was imprisoned for a whole slew of crimes he committed on June 17, 2001, including aggravated kidnapping, sexual assault, criminal endangerment, assault with a weapon and two charges of aggravated burglary.
At the time, now retired District Judge Mike Salvagni set McLees’ bail at $750,000 in a court appearance that lasted just 10 minutes. McLees could have been sentenced to a total of 320 years in prison.
McLees is now 45. According to the DOC’s website, he is incarcerated at the Montana State Prison at Deer Lodge.
“You never really forget a case like this,” Gallatin County Attorney Marty Lambert told the Belgrade News this week.
“Tell your readers I will appear (at McLees’s parole hearing)” Lambert said. “I haven’t visited since his sentencing with the girls or their families. We’ll need to pick up again with the families and see what they want to do. Sometimes, even in the most dire, awful crimes, they can sometimes put distance between the crime and themselves and don’t want to bring it back up.
“Or there might be great desire to see him not get parole. Our office will oppose it (granting parole). Advocates from this office will reach out to the families and see what they want.”
In 2002, Lambert said, “Every parent’s worst nightmare is what happened in this case. Every parent’s worst nightmare is Travis McLees.”
Early on the morning of June 17, 2001, McLees broke into a Belgrade home, entered the bedroom of a sleeping 12-year-old girl, and waved a hatchet as he threatened to kill her if she made any noise. He left abruptly and less than an hour later broke into another house and kidnapped a 9-year-old girl.
He stuffed a cloth in that girl’s mouth and wrapped black tape around her head, put her in the trunk of his car and drove down a gravel road. After he let her out of the trunk, he injected a liquid into her arm and mouth and sexually assaulted her, drove her to another area and assaulted her again, then directed her to wash herself in a nearby creek. McLees then dumped her near a cemetery by Churchill, and she walked to a farmhouse for help.
Tests done at Bozeman Deaconess Hospital showed the girl had methamphetamine in her blood.
Even the trial had its own drama: In the middle of his own trial on Dec. 13, 2001, McLees abruptly pleaded guilty to three of four felony charges. Just before the girls were set to testify against him, he pleaded guilty to criminal endangerment for injecting the 9-year-old with meth and aggravated burglary for breaking into the 12-year-old’s home. Another aggravated burglary charge was amended to felony burglary, meaning McLees entered the house with the intent to kidnap that girl but not harm her.
That left just one felony, the attempted burglary of a home in the Covered Wagon trailer park off North 17th, 90 minutes before he broke into the 12-year-old’s home. Lambert was resistant to dismissing that charge.
“You don’t get free crimes here,” Lambert said at the time.
McLees was convicted of seven felonies; he pleaded guilty to six of the charges, and District Judge Mark Guenther, who replaced Salvagni, found him guilty of the seventh.
Lambert had asked that Guenther issue seven consecutive sentences for a total of 320 years. Instead, the judge ordered six of his sentences to be served concurrently.
The family of the 12-year-old girl was in the courtroom and frustrated by McLees’ timing.
“If he wanted to save our children from suffering, he could have done that on June 17,” the mother said. The family of the other girl had no comment.
McLees’ father, Scott McLees, watched the trial, and admitted he didn’t want to sit through it and listen to all the bad things said about his son. For the longest time, he said he didn’t believe his son was capable of what prosecutors said he had done.
“My mind couldn’t come to grips with that ... until I found out he was on methamphetamines,” Scott McLees said. “He was at home, living with me, trying to get a grip on things again. I really thought he was clean.”
Scott McLees added that his son had a drug problem for several years and was constantly in trouble.
“My whole goal is to make sure he didn’t spend the rest of his life in prison. I pray he doesn’t,” he said.
A DOC report and McLees’ defense attorney recommended he be sentenced to 50 years. McLees was sentenced to 60 years, with a 10-year enhancement for use of a weapon, and eligibility for parole in 18 years.
The victims’ families had hoped to see McLees spend his life in prison and “were very disappointed” about the 70-year sentence, Lambert said.
At the sentencing hearing, the father of the 9-year-old girl stated, “The anger I feel is like a black hole inside myself. This whole county has been affected. This place doesn’t feel like a safe place to live anymore.”
After three hours of witness testimony in 2002, McLees said “I can’t say how sorry I am for what has happened here.” With his voice breaking, he continued, “Words can’t describe how horrible I’ve felt every day for the past 10 months.”
In 2007 McLees appealed his sentence to the Montana State Supreme Court, alleging ineffective counsel. At issue was his assertion that his lawyer should have challenged mentions of his “pre-existing record,” instead asserting that these were his first felonies.
The Supreme Court underlined that McLees did indeed have a “significant pre-existing record,” including felonies and multiple traffic violations. At the time, the Gallatin County court stated:
“The Court finds before it a 25-year-old man who has pled guilty – or been found guilty of seven separate felony offenses involving serious crimes. He has a significant pre-existing record. And for the crimes that have been committed in this particular matter, the Court finds that Mr. McLees is a danger to society and he deserves an extended sentence at the Montana State Prison to punish him for his offense and to protect society.”
Travis McLees is Offender #40419. According to DOC, his parole hearing may change, depending upon a number of factors. Victims of his crime are entitled by law to participate in this hearing.
For more information, contact the Montana Board of Pardons and Parole during regular business hours at (406) 846-1404.