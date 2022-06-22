An altercation south of East Cameron Bridge Road on June 21 sent Laura Elizabeth Strachan, 40, to jail for a domestic assault. At 6 p.m., a report of a fight sent a county deputy to the address, where one person bore the signs of being on the defensive side of a fight that started over the possible use of a cell phone or laundry. Strachan was jailed on no bond.
Colorado resident Ian Merrick Haag, 23, was arrested for first-offense DUI June 16, after his truck was found in a ditch on Moffit Gulch Road, east of the Bear Canyon Campground. A county deputy found Haag and took him to the hospital. When a Montana Highway Patrol trooper found Haag’s abandoned Dodge Ram 1500 in the ditch, he noted the can of White Claw by the driver’s door and other cans all over the truck interior. No field sobriety tests were conducted at the hospital, since Haag had hit his head and had other crash injuries. Haag refused to cooperate with the nurses and kept trying to leave. He eventually said he was on so many medications he didn’t know what was going on, and that he was trying to kill himself when he crashed. The accident happened before midnight. He also was charged with no insurance and careless driving.
I can’t quit you:
Belgrade resident Brandon Michael Haysom, 41, just can’t get it right. He was arrested June 15 for fourth-offense violating a restraining order dating back to Aug. 28, 2020. According to the arrest report, he had been circling the block and “coincidentally” showing up in the area of the protected party’s Belgrade appointments. Various members of both parties’ families also said they had seen him violating the restraining order.
The complaint alleges that while at a traffic stop, Haysom rolled his car window down and grinned at the protected party, to make sure she saw him.
At the same time, Haysom was on county probation and wearing a GPS ankle monitor. His probation officer was able to verify that he had indeed been stalking the protected party. He was arrested for violating the conditions of the restraining order.
Bozeman resident Marie Kaitlyn Ingersoll, 20, hit a Bozeman Police patrol car June 17 at 12:06 a.m. at West Oak Street and North 19th Avenue – and her night went downhill from there.
A second cop showed up to help the officer whose car had been hit after Ingersoll attempted to flee down North 17th. That officer had to rapidly back up to avoid being hit again by Ingersoll’s SUV after it hit a tree and several mailboxes. When the first officer attempted to approach her vehicle, he was almost hit, then struck her driver’s side window with his baton before she accelerated rapidly into his patrol car, according to the report. That disabled her SUV.
The report state that once removed from her car, Ingersoll was given and flunked her field sobriety tests. She blew a preliminary 0.308 BAC. At the jail she was given a second breath test and scored a .224 BAC. Despite those readings, she was initially arrested only for criminal endangerment for driving recklessly through a densely populated neighborhood, almost hitting the officer, hitting mailboxes and a tree, and – the coup de grace – hitting a Bozeman patrol vehicle. She was jailed without bond.
It was almost midnight, and Four Corners area resident Mark Allen Dardis, 56, was arrested June 17 for second-offense domestic assault. According to the arrest report, it started with a night of drinking, then verbal arguments and finally thrown furniture and broken household objects with resultant gouges in the home’s walls. He was jailed without bond.
A Belgrade transient Lucas Blair Greenwell, 41, was arrested for theft on June 2 at 8:40 a.m. for stealing a box of lighters from his employer, the Belgrade Town Pump at 561 Business Hub Drive.
Wilsall resident Kris I. Ingwell, 61, was found lying on the ground at Dry Creek and Weaver roads in the Belgrade area on June 18, at 10:45 a.m. He was next to his Chevy SUV and said he had been arrested, though no one else was around. He said he had driven from Laurel the night before, pulled into the Flying J and snorted a line of meth. He was twitching and sweating, blew a 0.000 BAC, and was jailed for a possible DUI-drugs. He had three earlier DUI convictions, dating back to 2013.
On June 20, Belgrade resident Nicholas Patrick Patterson, 20, passed a Montana Highway Patrol trooper on the interstate while driving 98 mph in an 80 mph zone. He was stopped off the Manhattan off ramp, where he had pulled over onto the lawn of the Stockman Bank. His Ford F150 had “dozens of empty beer cans in the front and back seat.”
Both Patterson and his passenger denied they had been drinking. The passenger gave a preliminary breath test that registered 0.0175, and Patterson refused to consent to breath and blood alcohol tests. Although just 20, Patterson already had two DUI arrests from 2021 and 2022 on his record and was driving on a suspended Georgia license. Because dispatch could not immediately verify convictions for the earlier DUI arrests, he was initially arrested for first-offense DUI, speeding on the interstate, and minor in possession.
Bozeman transient Jordan Alexander Fritz, 37, was arrested for a June 19 assault on a minor. According to court documents, a local family reported that while in the vicinity of Bozeman’s First Security Bank on Main Street, Fritz came out from under a construction walkway, “immediately furious, yelling and screaming,” then started to punch a 12-year-old boy, charged him, shoulder-checked him and screamed at him some more before leaving the area by walking north on Rouse.
According to the Bozeman police report, Fritz is “very aggressive ... prone to yelling, fighting, and breaking things for no apparent reason, including the TV” in the jail lobby. He admitted to the arresting officer that he had been thinking of punching someone because he was paranoid that someone was going to hurt him. He was jailed on no bond.
Belgrade resident James Cleveland Goodson, 28, was arrested for fourth-offense felony DUI on June 19 at 2:15 a.m., after being discovered sleeping in his car in the parking lot of JR’s Lounge on West Madison Avenue. The report says he flunked his field sobriety tests and repeatedly refused to give a breath sample. He was jailed without bond.
On June 18, Bozeman resident Gabriel Joseph Martin, 45, appeared at a woman’s house “drunk, belligerent and with a hammer.” According to court documents, he threatened the resident and had just torn off her window screen, then tried to disassemble her front door. It was 11 p.m., and according to the cop report, he had been harassing the woman since 7 p.m. with violent texts, profanities and attempts to use tools to break into her front door. The report states that he threatened to kill both himself and the other person. He denied having used tools to try to break into the woman’s home, despite the presence of pry marks all over her door and her broken window screen in his truck. He was arrested for felony aggravated burglary and attempted burglary and jailed on no bond.
You spilled y’ coffee!
Gallatin Gateway resident Ryan McDonald, 43, was arrested June 20 for domestic assault. According to the court documents, this started when he was told by the other party that he needed to better manage his anger. Days later, he grabbed her, twice threw her to the floor, pushed her over a bench where she hit her head on the concrete floor, and broke her phone. She had also pushed him, causing him to spill coffee on himself. She went to the Big Sky Medical Center for her injuries. He admitted to everything except one instance of pushing her to the ground. He was jailed on no bond for first-offense domestic assault.
Just another day in Paradise:
Belgrade resident Aimee Sage Beck, 29, was arrested June 20 for assault on a Bozeman cop. According to the arrest documents, police were called to The Cat’s Paw on North 7th in Bozeman to deal with a report of men fighting. The police ordered a crowd around a pool table to put their hands on the table. Instead of complying, Beck instead decided to crawl on top the table, where she started throwing pool balls at one Bozeman officer. She was physically removed from atop the table. She tried to bite and claw at another Bozeman cop and was eventually arrested and put in physical restraints prior to being taken to jail, where she was held without bond. Prior to the pool table incident, she had been tearing up the women’s bathroom at the Cat’s Paw.
Those pesky security cameras:
Bozeman resident Lucas Edan Slyngstad, 19, couldn’t take a hint. Despite a restraining order against him, he still had to harass the woman in question, according to court documents. On June 20 at 1:13 p.m., the woman to report that Slyngstad had been circling her property, looking in windows and repeatedly ringing the doorbell. The property is northeast of Gallatin Gateway, and a responding deputy found Slyngstad driving a few miles away on Norris Road. When stopped, he at first said he didn’t realize he was at that address; however, when told the address had security cameras, he admitted that, “I stalked her” and smiled. He was arrested for felony stalking and jailed without bond.
Lights please!
On June 20, Bozeman resident William Weir Wright, 20, was spied driving just east of Four Corners at 11:15 p.m. without his headlights. When stopped, the deputy noticed both “the strong odor of marijuana” and “the strong odor of an alcoholic beverage.” Wright insisted he hadn’t been drinking and said it had been a day since he had smoked dope. According to the report, he flunked his field sobriety tests, all while continuing to smell as if he’d been drinking. He blew a 0.151 BAC and was arrested for second-offense DUI. He was jailed on $1,685 bond.
Belgrade resident Tandy Grey Gunderson, 58, was arrested June 21 for fourth-offense DUI. At 4 p.m., a caller reported a possibly impaired driver at the junction of East Main and the I-90 westbound on-ramp in Bozeman. According to the report, a witness said the driver had run off the road and crashed into a guardrail. A witness said he had seen the driver leave the hospital, and that she made “very wide turns and had difficulty maintaining lanes.”
Gunderson had trouble standing, appeared to be impaired, and flunked her field sobriety tests. She blew a 0.000 BAC and was charged with a DUI-drugs. She was jailed without bond.
A check of criminal records showed she had two DUIs in November 2017 and one in December 2020.
Belgrade resident Logan Daniel Wilson, 26, was arrested June 8 on a Gallatin County bench warrant dating back to a Sept. 24, 2020, Montana Highway Patrol stop for a lost a load of laundry all over the interstate, according to MHP paperwork. A trooper had stopped to help him “clean up the hazard” and discovered that he had no registration, was driving while revoked, and had a third-offense no insurance. This arrest was because he failed to show up in court.
Livingston resident Shawn Casper, 49, was picked up June 16 on a bunch of probation violations, to wit: changing his residence without notifying probation or getting permission to do so; not showing up for his job and getting fired; absconding from probation and not calling in or letting his officer know where he was; getting seven citations and one felony charge for a car accident, including hit and run; leaving the scene of an accident; driving while suspended; living in Montana for more than 60 days without obtaining a Montana driver’s license; careless driving; tampering with evidence; and driving without an ignition Interlock device. Bond set at $75,000.
Billings resident Madeline Victoria Hoppe, 18, was arrested June 15 on a bench warrant out of Yellowstone County. She had not shown up for a court hearing on charges out of Yellowstone County regarding a felony arrest for criminal possession of dangerous drugs.
The bench warrant was served as a result of an arrest for “borrowing” someone’s BMW from the Little Caesar’s Pizza on Bozeman’s West Main Street. She had been in the store with three men, when one of them noticed his car was gone. This happened around 1 p.m. A check of her driving record found she already had her license suspended and was wanted for felony theft and felony possession of dangerous drugs. She was eventually located at Walmart and jailed without bond.
Belgrade resident Nicholas P. Irei, 30, was arrested on a local bench warrant for driving while suspended and two counts of contempt of court. He had neglected to ever show up again in court after posting bond in May 2021. He was arrested Dec. 30, 2020, for driving while suspended in the River Rock area.
Ericka Ann Platt, aka Ericka Ann Contrerez, was picked up June 15 on a Yellowstone County bench warrant. She had been found guilty of felony criminal mischief, put on probation, and was alleged to have violated the terms of her probation. The bench warrant dated from April. Bond set at $10,000.
Billings resident Jeret Michael Fischer, 19, was arrested June 16 on a local county bench warrant for ignoring a court hearing. He was originally arrested for second-offense driving while suspended, and first-offense no insurance. His warrant dated back to March 24.
Helena resident Jennifer Kathryn Markov, 45, was arrested June 21 on a Lewis and Clark County bench warrant for ignoring a court date regarding a domestic assault. ---
Gallatin Gateway resident Matthew Aaron Green, 42, was picked up on a probation hold because he had been drinking beer and using methamphetamine. Bond was set at $25,000. His original charges dated back to Feb. 12, when he was arrested for driving with a cracked windshield and second-offense no insurance,
Michael Renae Hagman was arrested June 14 on a bench warrant out of Lewis and Clark County. He was charged with first-, second- and third-offense violations of a restraining order, felony custodial interference, obstructing a peace officer, and first- and second-offense felony stalking,
Billings resident Dawnalee Ellis, 51, was arrested June 17 in Sweetgrass County on a Yellowstone County bench warrant. The warrant dated back to Dec. 21, 2020. It said Ellis had been convicted of felony DUI, had been placed on probation, and then had violated the terms of her probation and absconded. She was jailed in the Gallatin County jail on $15,000 bond.
Belgrade resident Melinda Ann Smith, 47, was arrested on a local bench warrant for ignoring a court hearing on charges of careless driving, no license, and no insurance.
Alexander Dean Novasio was picked up on a Gallatin County bench warrant on June 16. He was charged with violating his sentencing order and had his deferred sentence revoked. This case dates back to his arrest on April 7, 2021, for felony intimidation. Court records state he had driven from Billings to stalk a former high school classmate, had set up multiple fake social media accounts to follow her, and that day needed to be threatened with tasing before he could be handcuffed and arrested. He insisted he had driven from Billings to Bozeman just to go to church. He was found parked near Holy Rosary Catholic Church, which just happened to be near the party he had been told to leave alone.
His arrest included a lot of threats and profanity, including telling the arresting officer that he was “following Jesus Christ. you.”