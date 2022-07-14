At first he hid a GPS tracker on his wife’s car. Then he found his wife with her supposed boyfriend and stabbed the man multiple times before trying to convince the cops the victim had committed suicide, police say.
Francisco Padilla-Caneles Armando, 41, of the Gallatin Gateway area would be arrested last Thursday, July 7, after a 12:49 a.m. 911 hang-up call eventually led the Bozeman police to the scene of the supposed suicide southeast of Durston and Cottonwood. The court documents stated that Armando and the woman were in the midst “of a messy divorce.”
The other man, 19-year-old Honduran native Lesman Joan Escobar-Andara, died while police and paramedics were trying to treat him. When the police arrived, Armando was “trying” to do CPR on the victim, who had multiple stabs wounds from a nearby folding Dewalt knife. This all took place in what should have been a vacant Airbnb-style Bozeman rental. The woman involved worked for the owners, and she had let the other man stay there. The two of them discovered the GPS tracker her husband had installed on her car and then destroyed it. The husband showed up later that night to confront them, then repeatedly stabbed the other man, according to court records.
His wife fled the home; Armando forced her back there at gunpoint, and then hung up on her 911 call. He told her she had to lie or he would go to prison, and he directed her to say that the other man repeatedly stabbed himself. Because at that point the victim was still alive, Armando had his wife again call 911.
Armando would be arrested for deliberate homicide, aggravated kidnapping, aggravated burglary, tampering with a witness, and fabricating evidence. He was initially held on no bond.
Later on the morning of July 7, Armando was arraigned in Justice Court before Judge Bryan Adams. Bail was set at $1 million. His initial appearance in District Court is set for the end of July.
At Armando’s initial appearance, Gallatin County Attorney Marty Lambert said that both men were apparently in this country illegally. Armando admitted he was here illegally, Lambert said, and Escobar-Andara had both fake ID and a fake Social Security card.
One cousin of Escobar-Andara told KBZK-CBS that they had come to Montana three years ago to work construction in Big Sky and loved the snow. Escobar-Andara’s family is hosting a Zelle Fundraiser to raise money to take his body back to Honduras. The code for the fund-raiser is (406) 224-5747.
The incident was the third suspected deliberate homicide this year. On Jan. 15, two brothers were killed in Three Forks after an argument at a home. In that case, Zachary Norman, 24, pleaded not guilty to killing Brendan Estabrook, 32, and Chase Estabrook, 31. District Court Judge John Brown kept Norman’s bail at $1 million.
n n n
A Bozeman man was arrested July 6 for attempting to sell cocaine and Xanax. The Bozeman police heard that Alexander Blaze Eichfeld, 27, of Bozeman, was receiving cocaine through the mail from Milwaukie, Ore. The post office helped the police do a “sting” on packages mailed to Eichfeld; a drug dog “alerted” to the presence of drugs in his mail, and he was arrested. Since the amount of the drugs was beyond what a single person might use, Eichfield was arrested on two counts of felony criminal possession of dangerous drugs with intent to distribute. He was jailed without bond. Adams would set bond at $15,000 bond the next day.
n n n
Gabriel, blow your horn:
It would eventually end in a burglary arrest, but it started out as a woman calling the Bozeman cops because a strange man was inside her apartment “screaming and mumbling randomly.”
Bozeman resident Eric George Muhlenfeld, 30, identified himself as “Angel Gabriel,” no last name. The apartment resident said she had never seen him before, and the cops collected a 5-foot fire staff belonging to Muhlenfeld.
While in the apartment, Muhlenfeld consumed nine beers he found in the residence and finished off a bottle of Tequila, according to the report.
While being booked into the jail, Muhlenfeld stated that earlier in the evening he had “traveled to a new world,” brought his staff as a therapy tool, and while there had planned to strip “for fun and to make money.”
Charges of criminal trespass and obstruction are pending.
n n n
Columbia Falls resident Alexander David Gietzen, 33, was stopped and arrested July 11 while driving north on Jackrabbit lane. According to arrest records, he had been slightly speeding, weaving in his lane and crossing the centerline. He smelled as if he had been drinking and admitted that he had. It was 12:56 a.m. On the side of the road, Gietzen blew a 0.160 BAC, and later at the jail a 0.115. He was cited for second-offense DUI.
n n n
Megan Nicole Jongeling, 29, from the Four Corners area, was stopped July 8 for weaving in her lane on Jackrabbit Lane and for not having a working light bulb illuminating her license plate. She flunked her field sobriety tests, and then blew a 0.288 BAC. While at the jail, her second breath sample registered 0.237. She was jailed for fourth-offense DUI, with previous convictions dating back to 2018. She was held without bond.
n n n
On July 9, Bozeman resident Jose Guadalupe Guzman, 46, exited the Norris Road Town Pump without using his headlights. He had three active warrants out for his arrest, from District Court, Justice Court and Bozeman Municipal Court. He was arrested for driving while suspended and held on the bail total of the three warrants, which was $16,470. He had an original charge of driving while suspended, and two counts of contempt of court for ditching a court appearance.
n n n
A Bozeman resident and Honduran national, Yoncin Medaro Canaca Figueroa, 23, was arrested July 10 for second-offense DUI.
According to the arrest report, he had stopped in the middle of the intersection of Huffine and Jackrabbit on a red light and hit the curb in the process. He said he didn’t speak English and had ID from the Honduran consulate. The deputy saw his back seat passengers attempting to hide open beer cans. He flunked his field sobriety tests and initially blew a 0.146 BAC. He was jailed and placed on an Immigration and Criminal Enforcement hold.
n n n
Boulder resident David Gerald Fairchild, 41, racked up nine different citations in a DUI crash on July 9. The arrest report termed it an accident “with significant rollover damage ... after a high-speed crash” on I-90 westbound between the Trail Creek and Jackson Creek exits. The 8:30 p.m. report adds that the GMC Envoy contained “multiple open and emptied Bud Light cans.”
It wasn’t until later at the hospital that Fairchild would decide to finally admit he had been driving. He had minor injuries, and his 11-year old son had serious injuries to his right arm after being partially ejected. He flunked his field sobriety tests and refused to give a breath sample. He had no insurance, and his only ID was a Michigan driver’s license that had expired two years earlier.
He was arrested for criminal child endangerment, negligent vehicular assault, no insurance, no license, giving false reports to law enforcement, expired registration, open containers, and no seat belts.
n n n
Three Forks resident James Robert Hegar, 42, was arrested for assault on a minor for slapping a young girl who hadn’t finished her “Mac ‘n Cheese.” He admitted hitting her but said she had slapped him first. He told the deputy that “Kids don’t hit me ... if she’s gonna hit me, yes I did slap her.” He was jailed without bond.
n n n
Bozeman resident Alexander Joseph Strachan, 33, was arrested by the Belgrade police for stealing a 2012 Audi on July 12. The theft was reported at 5:21 a.m. Belgrade cops saw the car in town, but couldn’t tell who was driving it.
Strachan eventually abandoned the Audi on South Broadway, near the old Red Baron. He left his backpack on the front seat, including personally identifying paperwork. He had also changed clothes from what he was wearing at the time. He admitted he had stolen the Audi and that the backpack and abandoned clothes were also his. He was held without bond for felony auto theft.
n n n
Manhattan resident Jamie Lee Thomas, 27, was arrested July 12 at 11 p.m. for repeatedly slapping another woman. She was charged with assault, although she denied that the episode had ever become physical. She was held without bond.
n n n
Three Forks resident Christopher Shawn Wlodkowski, 18, was stopped at 9:15 p.m. on July 12 near the Manhattan I-90 exit for speeding. He was clocked at 95 mph in a 80 mph zone. He had no registration or insurance, and his driver’s license was suspended for failing to appear in court. He was also arrested on an active bench warrant out of Park County for ignoring a court date regarding a careless driving arrest. That charge dated to June 3.
---
On July 6, Alexis Dawn Larock was picked up and served with a bench warrant for felony escape while she was in the county jail. She was released on the escape charge, but continued to be held for the underlying sentence that originally had her jailed. ---
Helena resident Daniel Anthonty Caruso, 27, was picked up July 6 on a bench warrant out of Butte for contempt of court for ignoring a court appearance.
---
Columbus resident Rhonda J. Day, 48, was arrested on a Stillwater County bench warrant for ignoring a court date regarding a theft arrest. An additional contempt of court charge was added.
---
Jose Guadalupe Guzman, 46, was arrested on a Flathead County bench warrant for felony criminal distribution of dangerous drugs. He had ignored a court date and was held on $35,000 bond.