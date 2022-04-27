You gotta do the paperwork ...
A Bozeman hobo who hangs out and begs at the Costco intersection by 19th and Valley Center Road was arrested April 20 for being a non-compliant sex offender who refused to register as such.
Lawrence A. Lekanoff, 51, has a criminal record going back to a 1996 conviction in Anchorage, Alaska, for sexual abuse of a 4-year-old girl. He is listed as a “non-compliant absconder” on the Montana State Sexual Registry. He has additional convictions for failure to register in 2014 and 2017 and an active warrant out of Colorado for failure to register as a sexual offender.
Lekanoff had been staying at the Warming Center in March and April and also living in an abandoned car in Bozeman. Montana law states that transients have three business days to register their status; Lekanoff admitted he had been in town for months. He was jailed on no bond for failure to register as a sexual offender.
... and you gotta do it right!
Bozeman resident Matthew John McMorris, 55, was arrested for failure to register locally as a sexual or violent offender. His current address (as a transient living in a tent on property he was charged with trespassing on) did not match the address he had given the police. McMorris was again found camping along North 14th. It also turns out that McMorris knew the two people who lived at the address he had used for the violent offender registry, but he had never ever lived there himself. He was jailed without bond on April 26.
Bozeman resident Ashlee Nichole Pedersen, 19, was charged with felony possession of dangerous drugs. Three different varieties of such were discovered on her person April 19 while she was being booked into the jail on another charge. She was jailed on no bond.
Your cheatin’ heart?
Belgrade resident Joseph Scott Knowlton, 19, just happened to speed in front of a Montana Highway Patrol trooper on April 20, and his night went downhill from there. Around 11:15 p.m. by the Flying J truck stop, a Montana Highway Patrol trooper saw him blow through the intersection “at a high rate of speed” and drive straight through the intersection using the left turn lane. He was clocked going 70 mph in a 35 mph zone.
According to court documents, Knowlton sped onto the Alaska Frontage Road, lost control, ran off the road, got back on the road and attempted to turn around. The trooper blocked him in and handcuffed him “to prevent any further risk to the public.” Knowlton looked and smelled as if he’d been drinking, admitted he had been, and flunked his field sobriety tests. He stated he was trying to find a Skinner Road address “to catch my girlfriend cheating.” Knowlton blew a preliminary breath test of 0.245 and was arrested for DUI, minor in possession, improper lane use, and open container.
On April 24 at 4:30 p.m., dispatchers received a call that people who appeared to be under the influence were switching drivers near Wheatland Hills along Springhill Road. A Montana Highway Patrol trooper found transient Theron Bigcrane, 38, in the car, with a woman “nearby rolling around and crawling in the grass off the side of the road.”
According to court documents, Bigcrane “admitted he was intoxicated and had been consuming copious amounts of vodka. A preliminary breath test registered 0.298, and Bigcrane was arrested for third-offense DUI. He also was cited for driving while suspended, as he had lost his driving privileges after a Jan. 5, 2022, DUI.
Part 2:
A local deputy was sent to a reported traffic accident near Springhill Road and Wheatland Hills (see above article). On April 24 at 4:30 p.m., dispatchers said a man was rolling around on the ground, and the back of a vehicle with Lake County plates was damaged. Another report said the car then drove away, leaving a barefoot man by the road. By the time the Montana Highway Patrol arrived, a drunk woman was on the side of the road and a drunk man was in the car. Shawna Lynn Ten Bear Hamon, 29, said Theron Bigcrane “had tried to kill her” and she had punched him in the mouth. She said he also punched her. She was arrested for a domestic assault and jailed without bond.
Don’t speed past Taco Bell!
Belgrade resident Daniel Raymond Jordan, Jr., 20, blew past a red light, almost hit another driver at Madison Ave., and was going between 70 and 90 mph on Jackrabbit Lane on April 24 at 12:54 a.m., according to court documents.
A Belgrade cop who was parked in the local Taco Bell parking lot witnessed the above incident, even before the other driver called dispatchers about it. The speed limit on that stretch of road is 35 mph. The complaint states that Jordan was driving so fast that it took the cop 1.25 miles to catch up to him. Jordan then failed his field sobriety tests, and blew a 0.203 BAC. He was initially arrested for criminal endangerment and jailed without bond.
It started out as a call about someone ignoring a restraining order and being drunk. On April 26 at 4:54 a.m. Belgrade resident James Cleveland Goodson, 28, was stopped for what would be an arrest for fourth-offense DUI. His last DUI arrest was Feb. 1, 2022. He flunked his field sobriety tests and refused to give a breath sample. He was taken to jail and also cited for violating a protection order.
Belgrade resident Meliah Edyn Roze Burch, 21, was arrested in Bozeman April 26 for aggravated burglary. Another woman told the Bozeman cop that she armed herself with a knife for protection after Burch had beat on her door until she broke it down. It seems that the complainant is the former girlfriend of a woman Burch is currently dating. The woman with the broken door told the police that Burch tried to punch her multiple times. This all happened around 11 a.m. Burch was jailed without bond.