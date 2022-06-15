Scissors are a multi-tool:
West Yellowstone resident Michael Robert Riconscente, 46, was arrested June 7 for attempted sexual assault, indecent exposure, and resisting arrest.
According to the police report, the episode started the day before, on Monday, when Riconscente entered the office of a local apartment complex, made brief small talk with the manager, and then exposed himself to her while trying to become aroused. He advanced on the manager, said he was going to initiate a sex act, and told her how he wanted her to participate. She grabbed a pair of scissors and counter-offered a surgical procedure. She told him she was going to call the police, and he said he wasn't accountable to laws. He aggressively continued to try to force the manager into unwanted sexual contact, all the while still trying to arouse himself, according to the report.
He was arrested at 6:21 p.m. and had to be physically restrained to be handcuffed. He had Florida ID and is known locally as "Boston Mike."
---
Watch your mouth:
Belgrade resident Douglas Cash Howard, 43, was arrested for first-offense domestic assault at a Frontage Road address on June 8 for threatening to perform sodomy with a knife on a person once that person fell asleep.
According to the police report, Howard also had sprayed lighter fluid over his own bed. When arrested, jailers found a large knife on him. He was jailed without bond.
---
Bozeman resident Christopher Anthony Kunz, 31, was arrested June 9 on US 191 a bit south of Gallatin Gateway. It was 2:35 a.m. and he was clocked driving 78 mph in a 55 mph zone, according to the arrest report. Additionally, the report said, his headlights were "barely lit" and he didn't signal a turn. When stopped, he smelled of marijuana, appeared to be drunk, admitted to having consumed "one beer,” and said it had been "a week" since he had smoked dope. He flunked his field sobriety tests and gave a preliminary breath test that registered 0.041 BAC. He eventually admitted to drinking more than one beer and smoking dope. He had a previous DUI in December. He was charged with second-offense DUI and speeding.
---
Belgrade resident Rayshell Leona Kirsch, 28, was arrested for a domestic assault June 9. At about 8:20 a.m., a deputy answered a call on Airport Road in Belgrade. Dispatch reported that the assaulted party was trying to crawl out of a window to get away from Kirsch, and that Kirsch punched him in the back of the head about six times as he was doing so. She admitted that the parties had been arguing that morning, according to the report. She was arrested for first-offense domestic assault and jailed without bond.
---
It's all happenin' at Albertson's:
Bozeman resident Kevin Raymond Wood, 65, was arrested for felony assault with a weapon on June 11. The reason unfolded thusly: According to the probable cause documents, at 11:25 a.m. he was standing in the parking lot of the Bozeman Albertson's screaming and threatening people with a crowbar. He started when a woman walking in the parking lot heard Wood's screaming, turned to look at him, and he screamed, "You want trouble,” “You want to fight,” and “You want to pick a fight." She kept her car between the two of them when he was 10 feet away. After she called 911, he began to deny what he had just done, and walked away. He was jailed without bond.
---
He meant well:
Bozeman resident Asa Grant Alverson, 26, was arrested for felony possession of dangerous drugs. On June 13, he was caught fighting in an alley with another man and was initially transported to the jail on an assault charge. When searched at the jail, however, he was found to be in possession of a small baggie of cocaine. He told the Bozeman cop he had "found it on the ledge of a urinal at the Rockin' R Bar," that the bartender told him it was cocaine and his "treat,' and that he only had it to throw it away in the dumpster so no one else would find it. He was jailed on no bond.
---
A 46-year-old Belgrade resident was arrested June 10 for custodial interference. This started at 4:15 p.m., when a deputy answered a call regarding a kidnaping. A girl, who was living with her grandparents, disappeared when her grandmother went to the store. The report stated she and another girl had been taken on a joy ride by two non-custodial adults. The 46-year-old man allegedly told the girl he would take her to the park; instead, she told the deputy, he went to a gas station and bought a beer, then drove very fast in a manner that had them hitting their heads on the car roof, rolling around on the van's floor and sliding side to side. All this time, he declined to answer numerous calls from the deputy and the girl's relatives. The report states that she was only returned after the man was stopped by law enforcement on Amsterdam Road. He was jailed without bond.
---
Six is the magic number;
West Yellowstone resident Todd Alan Bennett, Jr., 53, was arrested in West Yellowstone on June 11 at 2 a.m. for his sixth-offense DUI. Additionally, he was charged with fleeing from the police for refusing to stop and instead increasing his speed and zigzagging through a parking lot; having opened beer cans in his Ford Edge; and driving on a revoked Colorado driver's license, due to his DUIs. He had an Illinois driver's license. He was jailed on no bond.
---
Belgrade resident Timothy Ray Webb, 30, was picked up June 14 on a probation hold for another drug possession arrest and for possessing methamphetamine and cocaine. Bond was set at $25,000.
---
William Brennan Robinson, 28, with both Billings and Bozeman addresses, was arrested Jan. 22 on bench warrants out of both Livingston City Court and Gallatin County Justice Court. The allatin County charge, was for obstruction of justice and contempt of court for failing to appear in court after he posted bond on Aug. 25, 2021. The city of Livingston bench warrant concerned second-offense driving while suspended charges. He had failed to post bond or appear by Oct. 5, 2021.
---
Two Park County bench warrants were served June 9 on Bozeman resident Joseph Anthony Gomez, 37. One was from the Montana Highway Patrol for first-offense DUI, no insurance, expired registration, vehicular assault, and no driver's license. Gomez had failed to pay his fines and costs for the above. The second warrant was from the Park County sheriff, for a second-offense DUI. Both were originally issued Jan. 26, 2022. Gomez was driving on an expired Texas license. HIs first-offense DUI was committed Sept. 25, 2016, in Gardiner.
---
A city of Livingston bench warrant was served on Bozeman resident Richard Allan Hancock, 60, for failure to appear and failure to comply with court orders regarding charges of theft and contempt of court. It was served June 9. The theft charge goes back to March 3, 2021, when Hancock was charged with stealing a $200 Dewalt battery from the Livingston Murdoch's. He also had charges of stealing a bottle of whiskey from the Magic Diamond Casino in Four Corners., and for fourth-offense driving while suspended, dating back to 2019.
---
Butte resident David James Bugni, 38, was picked up on a probation hold because he had been arrested for DUI and because he admitted he had consumed "three or four beers." He was held on $100,000 bond.
---
Gallatin Gateway resident Brandy Ali Butterfly Yates, 38, was picked up June 10 on a local Justice Court bench warrant for blowing off a May 18 court hearing. Her original charges were first-offense DUI, first-offense driving while suspended, no insurance, expired registration, and two counts of contempt of court. Bond set at $2,500.
---
Virginia City resident Madison Robert Morningstar, 34, was picked up on a basketful of probation violations June 10. To wit: he'd been in the Cat's Paw, wasn't living at his reported address, had been fired from his reported job, had left the probation office although he was told to remain, didn't tell anyone where he was, used methamphetamine, had a BAC of 0.119, said he had been drinking for two weeks, and had never, ever started making court-ordered restitution payments. He also had purported residences in Missoula, Bozeman and Big Sky. He was jailed on $75,000 bond.
---
Wilsall residents Brittany Danel Renick and Bryan Keith Schloss were both picked up June 11 on Park County bench warrants for the felony crimes of assault with a weapon, conspiracy to commit aggravated assault, aggravated assault, conspiracy to commit kidnapping, kidnapping, conspiracy to commit robbery, and robbery. The bench warrants dated to May 6; they were both held on $75,000 bond.
---
Bozeman resident Nicholas Juvan Jones, 40, was picked up June 14 on a probation hold for failure to comply with probation programs set up to keep offenders out of jail, and to ease their re-entry back into law-abiding society. He didn't comply with the Montana Incentive/Interception Grid parameters and was hiding money from the Gallatin County Re-Entry Program. Bond was set at $25,000.