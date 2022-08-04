Belgrade resident Susan Lynn Kowalczik, 36, was initially stopped July 27 for going 70 in a 55 mph zone in the Gallatin Gateway area. The Montana Highway Patrol trooper noted that she was weaving in her lane as she drove south. She flunked her field sobriety tests, agreed to give a breath sample, then wouldn’t. She also refused to give a blood sample. She was arrested for speeding, DUI, failure to keep to the right of the road and open container.
It started as a shoplifting complaint from Murdoch’s on North Seventh, and ended up with Belgrade transient Kenneth Michael Spring, 19, arrested for possession of dangerous drugs. It was at noon on July 29, and the Bozeman police answered a “disorderly conduct” call at the store, that a woman had stolen items from the store and thrown a drink at the caller. The complainant said he could see the stolen items in the truck she and Spring were in. The owner of the truck consented to a search, which unearthed meth, Xanax, and opiates. He was arrested on the drug charge, and jailed without bond.
East Helena resident Siann Zhaun Reel, 18, was stopped in the Gallatin Canyon near Storm Castle on July 30. It was around 5 p.m. and the county deputy was following up on a stolen truck report from Big Sky, and the 2019 black Ram 2500 matched the description of the missing vehicle from Lone Moose Drive. The driver admitted to having drank two Twisted Teas, and said she had arthritis and couldn’t do the field sobriety tests. She gave a preliminary breath test of 0.085. She had a previous DUI conviction in May 2016, and was arrested for 2nd offense DUI. It was determined that no crime had been committed regarding the truck, but she was held on an additional felony probation violation.
Bozeman resident Matthew Jacob Singer, 44, deliberately caused a car accident on Durston Road on July 31 and ended up with a 4th offense domestic assault charge. According to the police report, an ex of Singer’s said she’s been asked by his employer to get his cellphone back to him. After she had picked up the phone, Singer saw her in traffic and tried to run her off the road, then followed her for a few blocks, drove into the driver’s side of her car, drove around her and then slammed on his brakes so that she rear-ended him. He then threw a rock at her windshield, grabbed his phone and left.
He was arrested, and while at the jail said that the woman was jealous and trying to read his phone texts. When she refused to give back his phone, he said he tried to cut her off to get his phone back, and that she deliberately drove into his vehicle “to run him over.” Because of that, he said he threw the rock at her windshield. He couldn’t explain why the damage on both vehicles collaborated the other party’s version of the incident. He was arrested for 4th offense domestic assault and held without bond.
Leonard louis Edmo, Jr., 27, was stopped July 30 by Walmart because he was driving without headlights. He insisted he’d just bought the car that day, but didn’t have a bill of sale, insurance, or title. He said he was on his way home, although he was traveling in the opposite direction. Since he had a bench warrant out of Lake County with a $50,000 bond, his car was searched and when Xanax was found he was jailed for possession of dangerous drugs. He was held on no bond.
The bench warrant dated back to June 19, 2020, and referred to two charges of possession of dangerous drugs, and another of possessing drug paraphernalia.
Emmigrant resident Melissa Dawn Myers, 54, was stopped by the 19th Street exit on July 29th for using license plates assigned to another vehicle. She was cited for that charge, and for driving on a license suspended because she had ignored a Park County court date, and for having no insurance. Her ID was out of Idaho, and the bench warrant dated to Feb. 20, 2020.
Bozeman resident Annabelle Jayne Fellows, 21, was reported as a possible drunk driver on July 30 at 10:30 p.m. She was stopped on Norris Road, about 17 miles from Four Corners. A paserby had called in her car, which had run off the road. The caller said the driver was a drunk blonde in a swimsuit. Fellows passed the MHP on Huffine, and was stopped on Cottonwood. She was observed weaving in her lane, and had neglected to put her car in park and it rolled away from her. She failed her field sobriety tests, and blew a 0.243 BAC. She was arrested for aggravated 1st offense DUI, driving while suspended, and had an active assault warrant from the Bozeman police. She also was served with a bench warrant out of Livingston Justice Court for failing to appear on charges of driving without a license. That warrant dated back to Feb. 20, 2020.
Michael Dean Francis, 58, was found July 28 at the intersection of Jackrabbit lane and Shedhorn Dr. passed out in his Durango, in the center turn lane. A county deputy called a Montana Highway Patrol trooper, who was told by Francis that he had run out of gas and fallen asleep while waiting for help. He admitted to just smoking pot, had trouble with his field sobriety tests, and blew a 0.000 BAC. He had a DUI conviction in September 1992, and was arrested and jailed for DUI.
Georgia resident Simon Farrell Lerner, 24, was stopped by the MHP July 29 at approximately 1 a.m. near Gallatin Gateway. He was clocked going 70 in a 55 mph zone. The probable cause documents said the car smelled of alcohol and marijuana; Lewrner said he’d had one beer. He also said he let friends smoke dope in his car. He gave a preliminary breath sample of 0.139. Four open beer cans were found in the car. He had no insurance, and the car’s registration expired in May 2022. He was arrested and jailed for 1st offense DUI, open container and expired registration.
Bozeman resident Justin Matthew Waldon, 46, was arrested and jailed last week for stalking. This week, while still in jail, he called his mother to get her to pressure the other woman to “just not show up for court” and there’d be nothing the state could do against him and his charges would be dropped. He was concerned that if she testified he’d be “a felon, again.” He was additionally charged with tampering with a witness, and held in jail with no bond. He was served with an additional arrest warrant revoking the conditions of his release because he had violated said conditions. The arrest warrant was served Aug. 1 and bond set at $500,000.
Billings resident Matthew Harold Van Valin, 32, was arrested Aug. 1 for robbery for forcibly trying to undo a previous purchase of a Porsche. The victim said he’d sold the car to Van Valin July 31, and had initially left the plates on the car. When he asked to get his plates back, Van Valin accused him of selling a “lemon,” kicked him in the head and attempted to put him in a choke hold. He then took the other man’s wallet and tried to get his money back. The Bozeman police found Van Valin and the Porsche at the Bozeman Inn. Van Valin ran, and had to be tased. Drug paraphernalia was found on him, and $1,374 in cash. He also was a parolee who had absconded from custody. He was charged with additional crimes of criminal possession of dangerous drugs with intent to distribute, and possession of property subject to criminal forfeiture. He was jailed on no bond.
Manhattan resident Christopher Nicholas Bush, 26, was charged with a hit-and-run on Dry Creek Road Aug. 2 around 5 p.m. He is alleged to have left the scene after hitting a semi-truck and then continued traveling in the wrong lane, running multiple vehicles off the road. The arresting MHP trooper went towards Manhattan, where a county deputy was trying to get Bush to stop, but almost had his car rammed. The deputy had Bush at gunpoint while the trooper tried to get him out of his heavily damaged Chevy Silverado. According to the arrest report, he appeared heavily intoxicated and was sitting next to an open bottle of vodka. He was so incoherent and intoxicated that medical assistance was called. At the hospital he said he’d drank a quart of vodka and smoked dope. He flunked his field sobriety tests and blew a 0.31b BAC.
Bush was arrested and jailed for criminal endangerment, open container, and hit-and-run.