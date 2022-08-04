Belgrade resident Susan Lynn Kowalczik, 36, was initially stopped July 27 for going 70 in a 55 mph zone in the Gallatin Gateway area. The Montana Highway Patrol trooper noted that she was weaving in her lane as she drove south. She flunked her field sobriety tests, agreed to give a breath sample, then wouldn’t. She also refused to give a blood sample. She was arrested for speeding, DUI, failure to keep to the right of the road and open container.

