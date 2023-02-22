...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM MST THIS
AFTERNOON...
...WIND CHILL ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 5 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO
5 AM MST FRIDAY...
* WHAT...For the Winter Weather Advisory, snow. Additional snow
accumulations up to one inch. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph. For
the Wind Chill Advisory, very cold wind chills expected. Wind
chills as low as 35 below zero.
* WHERE...Portions of central and southwest Montana.
* WHEN...For the Winter Weather Advisory, until 5 PM MST this
afternoon. For the Wind Chill Advisory, from 5 PM this afternoon
to 5 AM MST Friday.
* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Widespread blowing
snow could significantly reduce visibility. The dangerously cold
wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as
10 minutes.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The worst blowing and drifting snow
conditions are expected out of northeast-southwest and east-west
oriented terrain gaps, and will impact southern parts of the
Gallatin Valley especially through this afternoon.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road
conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1 or visiting the MDT Road
Report website.
To see a graphical representation of the degree of stress on young
livestock please visit our webpage and select Local Programs then
Cold Air Advisory for Newborn Livestock.
Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a
hat, and gloves.
&&
Weather Alert
Belgrade resident James Paul Carter-Romig, 30, was arrested Feb. 17 in the “high crime area” off N. Seventh and Wheat Drive near the HRDC Tiny Homes. It was 1:30 a.m. and he was initially stopped because he didn’t have a working light on his rear license plate, according to police. His record came back with numerous drug arrests and convictions — and the fact that his driving license was revoked as a habitual offender. He was therefore arrested for driving while revoked — 2nd offense, no license plate light, two counts of felony possession of dangerous drugs (fentanyl and meth) , and possession of dangerous drug paraphernalia. These charges will be filed with the county attorney, instead of as originally written up as a Bozeman city citation.
n n n
Belgrade resident Janet Lynne Landers, 41, along with her boyfriend Jory Bashor, 30, were both arrested for burglary and assault for threatening to “beat up and kill” their neighbors. This all transpired Feb. 17 at 4:30 p.m. at the Frank Road trailer court in Belgrade. Both of them attempted to break down the door of the neighbors they threatened, ultimately breaking the door off its frame and breaking off the lock,, according to police. Both were arrested and jailed on no bond.
n n n
Three Forks resident Thomas Anthony Evola, 53, got caught up in an arrest Feb. 15 because the car parked in front of his address had license plates from another vehicle. Eventually, a deputy saw him get into the Subaru, and drive away — and then arrested him as a designated Habitual Traffic Offender, with a revoked license. He was further held on a probation violation.
n n n
It was 11:30 p.m. Feb. 15 and Belgrade resident Sara Nicole Swanson, 29, was a passenger in a car that was stopped for not signaling a turn onto Dry Creek Road. Earlier, she and the driver had been seen leaving a Quaws Boulevard address known for drug activity.
When she was eventually searched, the Belgrade police said they found a baggie containing 280 fentanyl pills, precipitating her arrest for felony possession of dangerous drugs.
n n n
Happy Valentine’s day! Belgrade resident Antonio Aguirre, Jr., 33, would be the focus of a 911 hang-up call, with a lot “of Spanish speaking males yelling” in the background. Aguirre had showed up at a Frank Road address, at first shooting a gun into a snowbank and arguing about money he was supposedly owed, according to police. He allegedly held one resident at gunpoint, and pistol-whipped that man’s cousin when he tried to intervene.
Police said Aguirre shot his Ruger 9 mm at least three times in the trailer and twice into the snowbank outside the front door. When he finally left, he confiscated property from the residents. A deputy located him around 1:30 a.m. According to the probable cause report, he smelled as if he’d been drinking, admitted such, and refused to perform.field sobriety tests.
He was arrested for felony assault with a weapon and burglary. A DUI arrest is pending. At his first court hearing this week, he was given a $150,000 bail.
n n n
Gallatin Gateway resident Justin Jay Ruff, 52, was arrested at work Feb. 16 as an unregistered violent offender. State law mandates registration within three business days of moving to a location, but he’d been in Gallatin County for about two months, and hadn’t bothered to register. He admitted the last time he’d registered “was a couple years ago” in Yellowstone County. He was arrested and jailed without bond for felony violation of the registration requirement.
n n n
On Feb. 19 Bozeman transient David Richard Hammett was located at the Belgrade East Main Town Pump, in a truck that matched the vehicle description of an earlier theft from the Belgrade Kenyon-Noble. When asked about the theft, he admitted he had the ammo on the truck’s front seat. He also admitted he’d stolen ammo from the Murdoch’s on Jackrabbit Lane in Belgrade, but that theft had not yet been reported. After finding drug paraphernalia and the stolen ammo, Hammett decided to withdraw his permission to search his truck. He was arrested for theft and possession of drug paraphernalia and held on bond.
Hammett’s companion Presley Jordyn Huck, 24, was also seen with Hammett in his Kenyon-Noble thefts from Feb. 12 when he allegedly stole two Makita levels and a Dwalt drill attachment. She was initially arrested for criminal possession of drug paraphernalia, and an outstanding warrant from Bozeman City Court.
n n n
Bozeman resident Martin Andrew Stensrud, 64, was arrested at 1 p.m. Feb. 20 after an alleged inebriated crash on Gravel Pit Road. He had struck a concrete barrier, and ripped off his right rear tire. He said he’d only had “one pint” to drink, but staggered, flunked part of his field sobriety tests and couldn’t finish the rest, and blew a 0.272 BAC. He was arrested for aggravated DUI.
n n n
Three Forks resident Lee William Kennedy, 22, was arrested Feb. 16 on a local bench warrant for an original charge of driving while suspended. He was arrested for failing to comply with court orders, contempt of court, and not showing up in court.
n n n
Clayton Earl Dryden, 31, was arrested Feb. 15 on a bench warrant out of Flathead County, due to probable cause that he had violated the conditions of his suspended sentence.
n n n
Helena resident Magen Marie Petty, 42, was arrested Feb. 15 on a bench warrant out of Columbus City Court. Her original charges had been driving while suspended and without insurance. She was arrested for not showing up in court. Her original arrest had been in Belgrade April 26, 2022 at Jackrabbit Lane and Amsterdam Road.
n n n
Belgrade resident Clinton Ross Durham, 37, was arrested Feb. 19 on a local bench warrant for a domestic assault, and contempt of court for ignoring a court date.
n n n
Harlowton resident Chase Allan Nelson was arrested Feb. 16 on a Harlowton City Court bench warrant for failing to appear in court on charges of a 3rd offense DUI, and 2nd offense driving while suspended.