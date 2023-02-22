cuffs

Belgrade resident James Paul Carter-Romig, 30, was arrested Feb. 17 in the “high crime area” off N. Seventh and Wheat Drive near the HRDC Tiny Homes. It was 1:30 a.m. and he was initially stopped because he didn’t have a working light on his rear license plate, according to police. His record came back with numerous drug arrests and convictions — and the fact that his driving license was revoked as a habitual offender. He was therefore arrested for driving while revoked — 2nd offense, no license plate light, two counts of felony possession of dangerous drugs (fentanyl and meth) , and possession of dangerous drug paraphernalia. These charges will be filed with the county attorney, instead of as originally written up as a Bozeman city citation.

