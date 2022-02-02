A Butte hobo and his two molls led the Bozeman police on the very definition of a merry chase Jan. 29, starting at Macy’s in the Gallatin Mall at 8:15 p.m. According to court records, the caller initially asked for assistance with a shoplifting incident, and then a recovered – stolen – white GMC truck.
Two women were in the truck, according to the arrest report, which was traveling 90 mph in a 35 mph zone. They started out on West Garfield, then ran the red light at the intersection of 19th and Garfield “at a high rate of speed, nearly causing several crashes.”
The high-speed pursuit ended on campus at MSU, with the two women fleeing on foot into the darkness.
Unsuccessful at finding the absconding women, the cops circled back to the initial shoplifting incident at Macy’s. Although he tried using a phony name, the Butte man eventually was identified as Tristen John Grover, 28. He admitted to theft from the store, and named his two cohorts-in-crime as Libbie Harpold and Amanda Carpenter.
Grover had a plethora of arrest warrants from numerous jurisdictions – Park County, Sweetgrass County, the Billings police and Anaconda-Deer Lodge – but only Sweetgrass and Anaconda wanted to bother to extradite him.
But back to the stolen truck: The public VIN plates it had when initially pursued to MSU had been removed, and the plates on the truck actually belonged to a 2002 Chevy 1500. All identifying emblems had been removed from the truck, “typically indicators that a vehicle is stolen.” At the jail, Grover claimed he owned the truck and had bought it from “Steve” for $300.
Carpenter was driving the truck during the pursuit, according to the report. She was on probation and not supposed to be driving stolen trucks. The truck was impounded, and a VIN number in the glove box was for a 2007 GMC 2500 reported stolen in Deer Lodge County on Dec. 15, 2021. The truck had been stolen from a senior citizen’s garage sometime between Nov. 27 and Dec. 4. The truck “appeared to have been lived in and used for some time,” the report said. It also contained opiate paraphernalia. The truck’s blue book value was listed as between $16,000 to $17,000.
Grover was served warrants from the two entities that wanted him back, with bail totalling $35,000. That included a $30,000 warrant from Sweetgrass County from Oct. 12, 2021. His criminal history going back to 2012 totaled 25 pages and listed nine felonies, with only two disposed of. The undealt-with felonies included two thefts, a forgery, a DUI, two dangerous drugs possessions, two extra-jurisdiction warrants for larceny and vehicle theft. Grover apparently had failed to appear on those charges. He was arrested for felony theft of the truck and jailed on no bond.
He appeared Monday in Justice Court via video. Technically, he was arrested on a bench warrant out of Anaconda-Deer Lodge for another alleged truck theft on Feb. 17, 2021, of a green F150. Local cops had approached Grover standing around the truck just east of the Lescantz Bridge, and he named another man as having just dropped it off.
Later, others in the group said Grover had just stolen it in Butte, after he found it running at the Quality Inn. Grover said others had brought the truck to him, but he eventually admitted he had stolen it.
On Monday, his bail was set at $5,000, with the condition that he not leave the state, obey all local and federal laws, and appear at his final, pre-trial conference. Of the seven bench warrants outstanding on Grover, a number of them were for ignoring pre-trial dates.
n n n
Three Forks resident Kane Michael Rentfro, 24, was arrested Jan. 30 at 1:48 a.m. on a felony weapons assault charge dealing from a fracas in the alley behind the Bozeman American Legion Hall.
Rentfro said he pulled the gun, a .38 Special, on a guy because he was peeing in the alley. He also admitted he’d had it on him all night while he was in the bar drinking. The officer found the gun on the ground, hidden in the driver’s side tire. Rentfro refused to keep talking without an attorney present.
Rentfro’s girlfriend said she heard them arguing but hadn’t seen any of the argument. The victim, shaking, told the Bozeman cop he didn’t know what the argument was about. “This kid just pulled out his pistol, cocked it, and was pointing it straight at my face ... do you still want a problem?” The description he gave matched Rentfro’s, and he said Rentfro’s girlfriend repeatedly asked him to put the gun away. Charges are pending for carrying a concealed weapon while under the influence.
On Monday, Rentfro appeared in Justice Court via video and his bail was set at $10,000.
n n n
Gallatin Gateway resident Justin Raymond Scott, 31, was arrested for three separate counts of domestic abuse stemming from a single incident in the Big Sky area at the Rainbow Ranch Lodge. The assault started around 5 a.m. on Jan. 30, according to court records. Scott is alleged to have held the victim down with his forearm on her neck while she was under bedcovers. After he let her up, he hurt her neck with a wrestling move, then put his forearm around her neck from behind. With his elbow under her chin, he dragged her down three flights of stairs, restricting her airflow the entire time, the report states.
The victim passed out, and the arrest report says Scott left her on the ground; he then returned and held her neck down with his bare foot until she couldn’t breathe. The report details multiple injuries corresponding to strangulation. Twelve hours later, the woman told the arresting officer the injuries still hurt.
Meanwhile, Scott denied he was even in the vicinity at the times of the alleged assaults. He produced witnesses he said could attest to where he was, but those witnesses were all in bed by the time of the alleged assaults. He also had injuries to his shins, thighs and hand but no explanation as to how he had sustained them. The report states that “Scott’s demeanor during the interview was extremely nervous in a manner consistent ... normally see from a subject who is purposely acting defensive. Scott had a previous domestic abuse charge from Spokane, Wash., on Jan. 7, 2021.
On Monday he appeared in Justice Court via video and his bail was set at $20,000.
---
Stay in your lane:
A Mexican national was involved in a head-on crash on Lone Mountain Trail in Big Sky on Jan. 30. According to the arrest report, Orlando Gomez Lopez, 29, had crossed the centerline and crashed into an oncoming vehicle. The Montana Highway Patrol report states that “dozens of opened and emptied alcoholic beverage containers were found within the defendant’s vehicle ... and he smelled strongly of an alcoholic beverage.”
Lopez said he couldn’t remember the crash and thought he was going the other direction. He flunked his field sobriety tests and blew a BAC of 0.134. Additionally, he had no insurance, had never had a driver’s license, and was driving a car that was improperly registered.
---
Virginia City resident Madison Robert Morningstar, 34, was picked up on a bench warrant for probation violations of theft and illegal drug use. He tested positive for meth, amphetamines and opiates. The warrant was served Jan. 30. Bond was recommended at $50,000.
---
A truck with a large crack in its windshield was stopped Jan. 29 at 2:15 p.m. on Jackrabbit Lane at Quail Run. Belgrade resident James Robert Anderson, 26, admitted that his driver’s license was suspended, that he had no proof of insurance, and that he had never registered the truck in his name after he bought it a year ago from his sister. He could not show the Montana Highway Patrol officer a registration, bill of sale or title.
He was cited for second-offense driving while suspended, first-offense no insurance, no registration, and a seatbelt violation.
---
A bench warrant was served Jan. 27 on Bozeman resident Joshua Charles Hullinger, 32, for the probation violation of two separate assaults occurring within 20 minutes of each other. The defendant is a registered violent offender. Bond was recommended at $100,000.
---
According to dispatch, at 3:41 p.m., Ever Noe Suazo, 23, was speeding down Garnet Way in Gallatin Gateway and got his Jeep Grand Cherokee stuck in a neighbor’s yard. Suazo only spoke Spanish, and another deputy was called to translate. The Jeep contained, in plain view, “multiple open alcoholic beverages on the front passenger floorboard. Suazo admitted to drinking five alcoholic drinks a short time before. He flunked his field sobriety tests and blew a BAC 0.264. He was held on a charge of aggravated first-offense DUI.
---
Probationer Ayden Zakary Klompien, 20, was served with a bench warrant Jan. 31 for weapons and illegal drug use probation violations, to wit possessing a variety of knives and testing positive for meth and amphetamines. He was held on a recommended bond of $10,000.
---
Jenny Louise Greene was picked up on a bench warrant Jan. 30 for violating the conditions of her release. The warrant was filed Oct. 20, 2021.
---
Belgrade resident Austin Anthony Flack, 28, was arrested Jan. 31 for fourth-offense DUI. At 5:30 p.m., Belgrade police officer John Owens saw Flack stumbling as he crossed West Main from the vicinity of a bar. The officer followed him until he got to Amsterdam Road, noted a couple of other traffic infractions, and eventually pulled him over. Flack was taken to jail, where he flunked his field sobriety tests. His preliminary alcohol screening test said he was legally drunk, but he refused the breathaylzer. He was jailed without bond.
---
Belgrade resident Jeremiah Ray Cutsinger, 31, was picked up on a bench warrant Feb. 1 for the original charges of driving while suspended/revoked and contempt of court for blowing off a Oct. 27, 2021, court date. The warrant was issued Oct. 29.
---
Belgrade resident James Robert Anderson, 26, was picked up on a bench warrant for the probation violations of driving while suspended, no registration, no insurance and no seat belt. A $10,000 bond was recommended.
---
On Jan. 31, a bench warrant was served at the jail on Kylie Joyce Rowland. Issued out of Yellowstone County, it dated back to June 2, 2021. She was originally charged with the felonies of theft and criminal possession of dangerous drugs and a misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond had been set at $5,000 on the drug charges, and $15,000 for the theft.