Bozeman resident Justin P. Kerry, 41, said he just started the fire to scare off bears. It was Oct. 12 at 5 a.m. on the Drinking Horse Trail south of the Bozeman Fish Hatchery. By 7 a.m., when he was arrested for arson, numerous small fires had grown together and destroyed a trail area about 30’x15’. He was arrested for felony arson and jailed without bond.
n n n
Bozeman transient Nicholas James Faulkner, 42, had already been arrested for passing bad checks in Belgrade. On Oct. 11, while in jail, he was additionally arrested for the same scheme at a Bozeman branch of First Security Bank. He had successfully cashed a bogus check for $4,789.95. He got an additional charge of felony theft.
n n n
Belgrade resident Brian Joseph Sharp, 30, was arrested for criminal endangerment on Oct. 13. In the parking lot at the Business Hub Town Pump, he had apparently fired a gun at a woman in a car with him, and a woman in another car had attempted to get them to be quiet so she could sleep. After she witnessed Sharp shoot at the woman in the other car, she reported the incident to law enforcement. Simultaneously, Sharp had reported that his car as stolen by the girlfriend, then cancelled the call. The girlfriend “had significant swelling to her head,” according to the report. A spent .45 caliber cartridge was found where he had parked. Sharp was jailed without bond.
n n n
Manhattan resident Acey Russell Upmeyer, 19, was initially stopped for going 100 mph on I-90. He was stopped just past Manhattan; flunked some of his field sobriety tests; and begged off others because of a purported injury. He blew a 0.138. At the jail he was retested and blew a 0.113. He was arrested for 1st offense DUI.
n n n
Belgrade resident Gabriel Adam Stephens, 39, was arrested in Bozeman on Oct. 13 for aggravated burglary and assault on a police officer. According to probable cause paperwork, Bozeman police were called to the Hilton Inn, where Green was acting as if he was on drugs, and started dancing when the Bozeman officer asked him his name, which he said he forgot. He advanced on the officer and got punched. He tried to push the officer away, and kicked him multiple times. He was eventually tased and arrested.
According to the hotel, this started when Stephens ordered $46 of food and drink at the bar, and tried to charge it to a room that wasn’t his. It would turn out that he wasn’t even staying at the hotel. Since 11 p.m. multiple Hilton employees had tried to “contain” Stephens after they found him in a closed conference room, and before the police got there. He was arrested for aggravated burglary, and assault on a police officer.
n n n
Jonathan Colby Phillipson, 37, a resident of the Four Corners area, was arrested Oct. 13 in the parking lot of the Bozeman Deaconess ER. He was in the custody of his probation officer, and admitted he had meth in his car. Pills and drug paraphernalia were also found and he was arrested for criminal possession of dangerous drugs.
n n n
Bozeman resident Brandon Lee Prendiz, 30, was stopped on Huffine because he was weaving within his lane, and had a malfunctioning taillight. He was eventually arrested and jailed for driving while revoked and no insurance. He had a Minnesota driver’s license, and been revoked out of Minnesota.
n n n
On Oct. 14 Gallatin Gateway resident Cameron Alexander Hammond, 31, was 86’d from Stacey’s Bar, after fighting with a female patron. This was around 1 a.m. The bar’s bouncer ratted him out to law enforcement after he watched him tear out of the parking lot and almost hit another car. Prendiz didn’t live far from the bar, and was found in his yard by the Montana Highway Patrol. He admitted to being in the bar but denied having driven. He refused to leave his yard to talk to the trooper, but was on probation and supposed to have an Interlock device on his vehicle, and had a “no alcohol” clause as a condition of his probation. The trooper found six empty beer cans in his rig.
Prendiz had, in fact, borrowed his landlord’s Chevy Blazer, since his own vehicle had the mandated Interlock device. He denied drinking, flunked his field sobriety tests, and refused to give a breath sample. He had to be physically restrained to get a blood sample, had previous DUI convictions in March 2022, June 1, 2016, and June 2, 2016. He was arrested and jailed for 4th offense DUI.
n n n
Bozeman transient Brayden Christopher Rockwell, 22, was eventually arrested Oct. 16 for a lengthy brawl that focused on the residents of one of the HRDC Tiny Houses. Both of those residents were bleeding and had visible injuries when the Bozeman police got involved. Rockwell and his girlfriend both wore clothing covered in blood, which was seized as evidence in the assault case. Rockwell was arrested for aggravated burglary and destroying property. Jailed with no bond.
The girlfriend, Sheila Shay Whiteman, 30, admitted to the Bozeman police that she had had so much to drink that day that she didn’t remember what she did. She was jailed on two counts of aggravated burglary and jailed on no bond.
---
Bozeman resident Alexander Roland Pooley, 23, was arrested Oct. 14 for criminal child endangerment. He was driving on Montana Secondary Highway 205 when he was stopped at 6 p.m. He flunked his field sobriety tests, and had a one-year-old baby in his Silverado truck. He was also arrested for 1st offense DUI.
---
On Oct. 14 Pray resident Erik Matthew Griztinger, 37, was stopped at the Goodwill on Jackrabbit Lane. That morning he had been reported for the theft of a $600 cooler from the nearby Town Pump. The cooler was in the back of his Subaru. Security video from the Town Pump showed Gritzinger running from the Town Pump with the cooler. He was arrested for theft — shoplifting.
---
Bozeman transient Damarquis Mikhail Tyler, 31, is again in the Belgrade News crime reports. Last week he was arrested for stealing the Nissan Frontier of an employee of Ted’s from a downtown Bozeman parking garage. This week, he’s finally arrested for multiple thefts committed Sept. 22 when he was accused of getting very busy with a stolen credit card. He was finally arrested for the September credit and debit card usage when officers discovered he was in the jail for the Nissan car theft. He is accused of stealing a woman’s purse, and using her credit and debit cards to pay for hotel rooms, a computer at Walmart, liquor, an Xbox, Amazon purchases, Bird scooter rides, and purchases at Macy’s. He had also recently been arrested at MSU for trespassing and theft. He was arrested and jailed for felony deceptive practices (spending $1,794.81 on the stolen cards). When Mirandized, he refused to speak.
---
Three Forks resident Bradley Loyal Davisson, 34, was arrested Oct. 18 for a burglary at the Sacajawea Inn in Three Forks. It’s a convoluted crime report, with multiple thefts from the Inn’s safe, and added thefts of rifles. This started with an Aug. 16 report of $2,289 taken from the Inn’s safe in the middle of the night, by someone who had keys, but couldn’t really be identified on security video. The suspect pool included a disgruntled former employee and a group of his friends and relatives, some of whom still worked at the Inn.
On Sept. 25 deputies took another theft call from the Inn, this time a complaint that guns had been stolen out of a guest’s car. On Oct. 9 another burglary call reported — and security video showed — someone at 2:52 a.m. take more money from the safe. Davisson was eventually interviewed for four hours regarding all the thefts and burglaries. He denied everything and was arrested for one county of felony burglary, and another count for felony burglary by accountability. He was jailed without bond.
Three Forks resident Franklin Daryl Ferry, 56, a disgruntled former and fired employee, was a part of the above burglaries at the Sacajawea Inn. He is accused of working in cahoots with Davisson, who had still been employed at the Inn. During a search, meth was found on Ferry’s person. He was arrested for felony burglary and criminal possession of dangerous drugs, and jailed without bond.