Bozeman resident Justin P. Kerry, 41, said he just started the fire to scare off bears. It was Oct. 12 at 5 a.m. on the Drinking Horse Trail south of the Bozeman Fish Hatchery. By 7 a.m., when he was arrested for arson, numerous small fires had grown together and destroyed a trail area about 30’x15’. He was arrested for felony arson and jailed without bond.

