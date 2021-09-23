A report of a wrong-way driver on East Valley Center Road on Sept. 13 resulted in a 38-year-old Big Sky man being charged with aggravated first-offense DUI and driving without a license near Belgrade.
Belgrade police and the Montana Highway Patrol responded to the report at 8:15 p.m. and stopped German Geovanny Suazo after he turned into the Knife River gravel pit entrance off South Alaska Road. Suazo failed field sobriety tests then blew a 0.186 on the breathalyzer.
---
On Sunday, a Belgrade man was charged with assault with a weapon following a violent altercation at a residence.
At approximately 3:25 a.m., Gallatin County sheriff’s deputies responded to a report of disturbance with a weapon at a private residence, where they encountered the victim and a witness in the home’s driveway. The victim had cuts on his arm and neck, which was also swollen and red. According to court records, the man stated he had been attacked by 30-year-old Dustin Jones, with a club. Jones then exited the house with an expandable baton in his hand; deputies ordered him to drop the weapon and detained him.
In a separate interview, Jones admitted to raising his voice and getting within “arm’s reach” of the victim. He said that while the two were arguing, the victim first tried to swing the baton at him, so he took it and held it against the victim’s throat, pinning him against the wall. When a deputy asked why he continued to pin him there, Jones said he wanted the man to apologize and held him there until he did so. Later, he changed his story and said he believed the victim had a gun.
Following his arrest, Jones was taken to the Gallatin County Detention Center, where he was held without bond.
-----
On Saturday night, a Belgrade woman was charged with negligent vehicular assault and a seat belt violation after a passenger in her vehicle was ejected during a rollover crash.
A Montana Highway Patrol trooper responded to the scene on Rocky Mountain Road about 5:45 p.m. Upon arriving on the scene, the trooper saw a white pickup in the ditch on the side of the road with heavy rollover damage. He then located and spoke with the driver, Mariah Johanna McGuiness. The trooper noticed that the 22-year-old had watery eyes and slightly slurred speech.
According to court document, McGuiness admitted to consuming alcohol throughout the day prior to the crash and stated she and two passengers were on their way to a wedding reception at the time of the accident. She said she attempted to pass another vehicle when she ran off the road. She and one of the passengers said the other passenger had not been wearing a seat belt.
Due to the circumstances of the crash and the driver’s admitted behavior, the trooper performed standardized field sobriety tests on her. The results and a preliminary blood test indicated she was driving while impaired. She was held on $20 bond for the seat belt violation while the amount of bond for the felony charge was pending.
The ejected passenger was flown to Bozeman Deaconess Hospital via helicopter to be treated for her injuries.
-----
A Belgrade man was arrested Sunday for strangulation of a partner, his first offense.
Police received a call early Sunday morning from a woman stating that her boyfriend was hitting and choking her, court records state. She told dispatch that she had locked herself and her young child in the bathroom.
Deputies from the Gallatin County Sheriff’s Office reported to the scene, where initially the man answered the door but did not want to let them inside. Deputies spoke to the victim, who said her boyfriend had been very intoxicated when they went to bed and they and began arguing with her about relationship issues. He became upset and started choking her; she was able to push and kick him to get him to momentarily stop, but then he began choking her again with “more force” and she felt as though she couldn’t breathe.
Her child, who was sleeping in the same room, woke up and started crying. The woman was able to get away from the man, and she took the child into the bathroom with her while she called 911.
Police noticed the woman redness and marks around her neck.
The man told deputies that the couple had been playing cards earlier that night before she scratched his chest in the bedroom. He said that in order to stop her, he grabbed her arms. Afterward, he said, she took the child to the bathroom with her, where he heard her call the police.
The 22-year-old man was transported to the Gallatin County Detention Center and held without bond. He was also issued a 72-hour no contact order against the victim.
---
On Tuesday afternoon following a traffic stop, Jameison Lee Beam, 26, of Bozeman was charged with criminal possession of dangerous drugs with intent to distribute, driving without a valid driver’s license and operating without liability insurance.
According to court documents, a Gallatin County Sheriff’s deputy noticed a blue Ford Freestyle without a license plate pass him on Jackrabbit Lane in Belgrade. He pulled the car over and explained the reason for the stop to Beam, the vehicle’s driver.
Beam stated he had just purchased the vehicle and he provided a bill of sale. He also told the deputy that he did not have a valid driver’s license or insurance for the vehicle. The deputy learned that Beam was currently on probation.
The deputy contacted Beam’s probation officer, who approved a search of the car. Before proceeding with the search, the deputy asked Beam if there was anything inside that he wasn’t supposed to have. Beam admitted that he had methamphetamine in the vehicle, explaining he obtained it because he was homeless and needed a way to make money.
While conducting the search, police found a prescription bottle with a clear plastic baggie inside containing a clear, crystal-like substance.
Beam was placed under arrest and transported to the Gallatin County Detention Center, where he was held without bond.
Editor Diana Setterberg contributed to this report.