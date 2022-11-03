Great Falls resident Boungyob Yonkin, 50, was eventually arrested Oct. 27 at property she and her husband own near Winco. It was just after midnight, and one family member called the Bozeman police to report that another family member was trying to kill Yonkin. According to the affidavit of probable cause, she and her husband were trying to kick another family member off their property without going through the formal eviction process. Earlier, the Bozeman police had told her they couldn’t just kick out someone living there. Yonkin had tried to pick the lock to the person’s bedroom, failed, and then took a hammer to the door. The occupant of the room said Yonkin threatened to kill him, broke things in the room with the hammer before another family member grabbed him by the throat and took him out of the room. Yonkin ended up jailed for assault with a weapon — the hammer. She was held on no bond.

