Great Falls resident Boungyob Yonkin, 50, was eventually arrested Oct. 27 at property she and her husband own near Winco. It was just after midnight, and one family member called the Bozeman police to report that another family member was trying to kill Yonkin. According to the affidavit of probable cause, she and her husband were trying to kick another family member off their property without going through the formal eviction process. Earlier, the Bozeman police had told her they couldn’t just kick out someone living there. Yonkin had tried to pick the lock to the person’s bedroom, failed, and then took a hammer to the door. The occupant of the room said Yonkin threatened to kill him, broke things in the room with the hammer before another family member grabbed him by the throat and took him out of the room. Yonkin ended up jailed for assault with a weapon — the hammer. She was held on no bond.
n n n
Clinton resident Joseph Anthony Rangel, 28, was driving the wrong way on I-90 on Oct. 28. It was at 3 a.m. and Rangel was located in the median near the Manhattan turnoff, facing the wrong way. (He had been driving westbound in the eastbound lane.) He was taken to the Manhattan Police Department to perform field sobriety tests, which he flunked. He refused to provide a breath sample, was arrested for 1st offense DUI and jailed.
n n n
Miles City resident Paul Allen Hartman, 54, was eventually arrested for 1st offense DUI on Oct. 27 at 4:12 p.m. A MHP trooper initially responding to a welfare check on Hartman, found him slumped over the steering wheel of his Porsche Cayennne, at mile marker 25 on the Frontage Road. He saw the trooper and started running away, and was arrested for resisting arrest. He looked impaired, but blew a 0.00 and was arrested for 1st offense DUI-drugs. Multiple times he insisted that people were after him, and that the MHP was trying to kidnap him. He was also charged with 2nd offense no insurance, and obstruction. A search of the Porsche yielded 4.4 grams of meth, hydrocodone pills and various articles of drug paraphernalia. Criminal possession of drugs and paraphernalia were added.
n n n
Three Forks resident Cameron John Frost, 31, called 911 Oct. 30, and ended up arrested himself at 8:42 a.m. He told the deputy who answered the call that he was setting up targets on state land off Buffalo Jump Road when a man arrived on scene and started yelling at him. Frost in turn punched the man in the face. He told the deputy he pushed the man to the ground and punched him four times in the face. When he realized the 67-year-old man wasn’t breathing, he called 911. The man was airlifted to Bozeman Deaconess, with injuries to his face that restricted his breathing. Probable cause paperwork said the victim had significant facial injuries.
Frost further told the deputy that he had observed the man drive up by his truck, and look around. After a discussion that Frost’s targets were indeed on state land, he admitted he pushed the other man to the ground, knelt near him and punched him repeatedly in the face.
He told the deputy that since the man started snoring, he loaded up his rig and started to leave before he realized the other man wasn’t moving. The report notes that Frost is 31, six feet tall and 260 pounds; the victim, 67, five feet eight and 180 pounds. He received numerous broken bones in his face. Frost was arrested for aggravated assault.
n n n
Butte resident Clark Adam Willes, 35, was arrested for felony assault on a jail staffer. It was Oct. 29 at 2 p.m. and the handle off a toilet plunger was missing in Willes’ jail pod. It was the second time in a week that he had done this, and had hidden the handle in his pants. The week before, staff had found weapons hidden in his mattress. Willes told the deputy that he had been sent by God to kill people. He reiterated that he was sent to kill people who did not believe in God.
n n n
Missoula resident Jeremy James Jerla, 37, was arrested Oct. 29 at 10 p.m. for assault on a police officer, and resisting arrest. It all started with a blond woman in a blue onesie climbing a city light pole on E. Main near the Rockin’ R. When asked why she was climbing the light pole, she said she was looking for her Uber, because she had lost her phone. She then started running away from the Bozeman cop, who grabbed at her onesie and ripped it. When he attempted to take her to ground and handcuff her, she tried to squirm away. A leg sweep on her just caused both of them to collide with a brick wall. The crowd around the two of them had grown from 10 to 25 people. At that point Jerla tried to push him off the woman; the cop got ready to tase him, but other officers arrived and “assisted him to the ground.” After being jailed, he tried to kick a jailer, was again “assisted to the ground,” and put in a WRAP restraint.
The blonde in the onesie was ID’d as Bjork Hagensen, who was arrested for criminal mischief, obstruction and resisting arrest. Obstruction charges are pending against Jerla.
n n n
Bozeman resident Lian Joseph Zangenberg, 21, was caught speeding on Huffine, going 81 mph in a 55 mph zone. He would be eventually arrested for speeding and 2nd offense DUI. It was Oct. 31 at 1:47 a.m. and when he was stopped he tried to give the deputy a credit card instead of his driver’s license. He flunked his field sobriety tests, and refused to give a breath test. He had a previous August 2021 arrest for DUI
n n n
Helena resident Bartholomew Daniel Sherwood, 33, crashed his Toyota pickup Oct. 31 east of Chestnut off the I-90 freeway. He fled the scene, attempting to elude the MHP, and didn’t report the accident. He had driven off road into a creek. He also was driving while suspended in an unregistered truck. He also was uninsured and not using his seatbelt. All this happened around 11 a.m. He was also arrested for 1st offense DUI.
n n n
Four Corners resident Andrew James Bushnell, 29, rolled his SUV in the Canyon Nov. 1, with “catastrophic damage and complete airbag deployment ... and major crash damage.” The vehicle was registered in Louisiana. The MHP got on scene at 1:18 a.m. at the accident site, near Moose Creek. The scene looked like he’d failed to keep in his lane, rotated clockwise and slammed into a dirt embankment and a large boulder. The vehicle tipped and rolled, with the front left wheel torn off and all tires deflated. He said he worked at the Yellowstone Club, and had attended a Halloween party. The report says he started out cooperative but regressed to confrontational, belligerent and unruly, getting himself placed in a WRAP device at the jail. He flunked his field sobriety tests, and blew a 0.284 BAC. Earlier, he had one DUI while he was underage, and was arrested this morning for 1st offense DUI.
n n n
Yuma, Arizona resident Danielle Christine Sheffield, 38, was arrested on Halloween for felony possession of dangerous drugs after an 11:15 p.m. traffic stop on Baxter Lane. She was jailed without bond. The driver of the car, Bozeman resident Ryan T. Ricci, 40, was arrested on an outstanding warrant.
Warrants
Bozeman resident Gabriel Timmothy Greenley, 21, was arrested on a probation hold for the offense of being arrested for theft, sitting in the driver’s seat of his vehicle while he was drunk, took cocaine, had open containers in his vehicle, and blew a 0.163 BAC. He was held on $75,000 bond.
---
Billings resident Mark William Ardis, 31, was served Nov. 1 with a local bench warrant on original charges of obstruction and criminal possession of drug paraphernalia and contempt of court. He blew off a Aug. 3 court date. Simultaneously he was served with a Lake County bench warrant for violating the conditions of his suspended sentence for two counts of felony criminal child endangerment. Bail sat at $25,000.
---
Great Falls resident Johnny Ray Spearson, Jr. 18, was picked up on a Cascade County bench warrant for not completing his hours of community service for a minor in possession conviction. He was arrested by the Bozeman police.