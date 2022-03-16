Three Forks resident Craig Jacob Chamberlain, 28, was arrested March 10 on Old Coach Road at 2 a.m. According to court documents, a deputy answered a “disturbance” call and found Chamberlain with a pistol and a can of bear spray screaming about another man having a gun in his truck. No one saw that supposed gun, but Chamberlain kept screaming “I’m gonna kill you” and waving the gun in the direction of the two people at the address. Eventually, bear spray ended up in the eyes of a child on the property; her mother wanted Chamberlain arrested for that and for waving his gun at everyone.
Chamberlain denied he had a gun, saying that if he had, law enforcement would have responded to a call of “shots fired.” He was arrested on two felony counts of assault with a weapon and jailed without bond.
n n n
I just can’t quit you:
Jacob Michael Rieger, 23, was picked up March 9 on a probation hold. He was under investigation for possessing child porn and had been terminated from Sex Offender Treatment because he was still viewing kiddie porn. Additionally, he was caught with a second cell phone, which he admitted he used solely to view that genre of porn. Bail was set at $150,000.
n n n
On March 10 a semi-truck driver from Dallas, Texas, was eventually arrested in Ennis, after fleeing a hit-and-run accident on Norris Road about 12 miles west of Four Corners. (The accident was a “semi vs. semi” crash, according to the probable cause paperwork.
It was 9 a.m. and Alaric Russcendo Neal, 51, was witnessed in Ennis “swerving and driving into oncoming traffic” in his 2015 Volvo semi. He initially refused to pull over for a Montana Highway Patrol trooper, but when he did, he appeared “fidgety, with fast speech that was not understandable ... and had been scratching at his face causing wounds,” according to the report. He blew a preliminary breath sample of 0.00 and refused to give a blood draw. He was arrested for second-offense DUI alcohol/drugs, no insurance, leaving the site of a crash, failure to report that crash, and – the coup de grace – not wearing his seat belt.
n n n
Helena resident Jesse Allen Thomas, 34, was arrested on a probation hold March 10 for a current felony rape charge from an incident in an MSU dorm during which he is accused of having sex with a 15-year-old girl. At the time he was on probation for an Oct. 28, 2020, arrest for felony burglary and third-offense domestic assault. He was held on $50,000 bond.
n n n
Michael John Kelsy was picked up March 11 on a bench warrant out of Billings for not abiding by the court’s orders for pre-trial monitoring.
n n n
Helena resident Brandon Nicolas Prince, 34, was nabbed on a Gallatin County probation hold March 11 for blowing off a March 9 court date.
n n n
No hablo ingles pero soy ladrón:
Marlon Abisai Soto-Escobar, 32, was arrested for trespass and burglary March 12 at a home south of the Sourdough Fire Station. A visitor to the home found Soto-Escobar in the garage at 7 a.m., and held the door shut to keep him contained until a deputy arrived. Soto-Escobar admitted he tried to break into the house and that he was on cocaine and meth. The deputy had to get a translator, since Soto-Escobar did not speak English.
n n n
Speaking of needing a translator:
A Montana Highway Patrol trooper had to suspend his routine patrol along US 191 on March 12 and look for a hit-and-run driver who had just fled a crash on Bozeman’s Main Street at 11th. The alleged miscreant had been seen westbound on Huffine, but the trooper decided to head for the driver’s home address instead, where he found the defendant already engaged in conversation with a deputy sheriff. Alexiz Daniel Gutierrez, 25, had damage to his Chevy Tahoe that corresponded to the reported crash. According to court documents, he admitted to drinking a six-pack of beer but insisted he had not driven the crashed vehicle. He was having trouble with English, so a Spanish-speaking officer was dispatched to the address. Gutierrez flunked part of his field sobriety tests and refused to do the rest. He also refused to give both a breath and a blood sample.
The reporting party’s dashcam video showed Gutierrez failing to stop at a stop sign and weaving all over the road. Gutierrez was initially charged with DUI.
n n n
Third time’s the charm:
A strangulation charge was filed against Bozeman resident Jose Luis Garcia Tolentino, 35, who turned a verbal argument with a woman into a two-handed attempt to strangle her, asking her if she wanted to die that night. She responded by grabbing and squeezing his specific boy parts until he let go of her. According to the probable cause affidavit, earlier he had grabbed her by the hair, shoved her face into the kitchen counter, and leaned his full weight on her to pin her down. He, too, asked for a Spanish translator. He said he and the woman had only a verbal argument but he had no adequate explanation for his injuries. He was jailed without bond.
n n n
On March 13, Bozeman resident Madison Robert Morningstar, 34, was stopped in Belgrade at the intersection of Jackrabbit Lane and Amsterdam Road for an expired vehicle registration. The truck’s registration was expired, but it belonged to a friend of Morningstar’s. Morningstar, however, was on felony probation and was driving while revoked; didn’t have the interlock device on the truck that was court ordered; had an active arrest warrant out of Madison County; had drug pipes, oxycodone, methamphetamine and heroin on him; didn’t have a driver’s license; and hadn’t used his seat belt, for a total of seven violations.
n n n
On March 13 a Montana Highway Patrol trooper tried to stop Francisco Ochoa Castaneda, 46, of Aurora, Colo. at Bozeman’s 7th Avenue exit, but he kept going until almost reaching the 19th Avenue exit. The arrest affidavit states that Castaneda “drove all over the road” and had his turn signal on for an extended period of time. When asked, he said he had consumed four beers. He flunked his field sobriety tests and blew a 0.19 breath test. He was jailed without bond for first-offense DUI.
n n n
Three Forks resident Andrew Thomas Leigh, 43, was arrested March 13 for numerous violations of a protective order. It seems that his mother had bought a different phone with a new cell number and put the bunch of people on a group chat in order to talk to the protected party – a violation of court order. Earlier, Leigh’s brother had let him use his phone, another attempt to circumvent the court “no contact” order. When a deputy visited Leigh on March 13, he was on his phone, but told the deputy he couldn’t have called the protected party because he didn’t have cell reception. Sigh.
He insisted he hadn’t called the victim, didn’t know how to contact her and didn’t drive anymore. When told that another deputy had seen him driving that day, he admitted to driving. He said he’d had zero contact with the victim because she had called him, and that he wasn’t lying because she and others on the protection order had called him. He denied sending other messages. According to court records, he was charged with six counts of violating a “no contact” order because, between March 5 and March 9, he had multiple contacts, including text messages, calls and third-party contact using other members of his family. He was jailed without bond.
n n n
Neither Robin Hood nor William Tell:
He had a bow and arrow – and it won him time in the pokey.
At 9:45 a.m. on March 14, Billings resident Ward Lionel Dillman, 55, threatened to kill a resident of the HRDC “Tiny Homes” by the North Seventh and I-90 interchange and got himself arrested for assault with a weapon (arrows with hunting broadheads), and was then served with three outstanding warrants.
When Dillman first talked to the Bozeman cop, he gave a phony name, and said his birthday was “May 25, 2022.”
He had threatened to kill both the victim and her entire family. Dillman denied any altercation and said he was just “showing an arrow” to the victim. He was jailed on no bond.
One of the outstanding warrants served on Dillman was out of Jefferson County for third-offense DUI, issued on Oct. 10, 2020. In that warrant, he is listed as a Bozeman resident.
n n n
That’s a lot of money:
Carol Ann Feist, 56, of Whitehall, was indicted last week by a federal grand jury for allegedly using her North Dakota in-laws’ identities and bank account to buy a house in Helena.
She is charged with bank and wire fraud and two counts of aggravated identify theft.
When the Belgrade News first covered this story in January, Feist was listed as a Three Forks resident, and was held in the Jefferson County jail in Boulder under a $100,000 bond.
The federal indictment states that she called her in-laws’ Bismarck bank in October 2021, claiming to be her mother-in-law Joanna Feist and used Joanna and Andrew Feist’s bank account information to arrange a $134,000 wire transfer to a Helena title company for a home in Helena.
She also is accused of telling the title company that Andrew Feist had signed a deed for the property that was notarized in North Dakota.
The Bismarck police affidavit states that Feist financed the remainder of the $474,000 purchase price and produced notarized documents stating her father-in-law was the co-borrower. The police investigation showed the person listed as the notary was not licensed with the state.
The Feists told the Bismarck police that Carol Ann and their son Keith Feist had lived with them in 2017. They also stated that they did not authorize the money transfer.
Feist was originally charged in Burleigh County with felony theft and unauthorized use of personal identifying information to obtain credit. She pleaded not guilty to those charges.
Assistant Burleigh County State’s Attorney Justin Schwarz said those charges were dismissed when this case was kicked upstairs to federal court.
Convictions for ID theft carry mandatory two-year prison terms, which must be served after any other prison term, according to the U.S. Attorney’s office.
The federal bank fraud charge can carry up to 30 years in prison and a $1 million fine. The maximum penalty for wire fraud is 20 years in prison and a $250,000 fine.
---
Bozeman resident Annetta Mae Kelley, 51, was stopped March 14 on the freeway just east of Manhattan because she had an obscured license plate.
That would be the least of her problems.
She told the deputy that she had just purchased the car 90 minutes earlier, a detail which was verified by documents she showed the deputy. Alas, her driver’s license was revoked as a “habitual traffic offender.” She was jailed on $1,035 bond.
---
Belgrade resident Kenneth Winfred Davidson III, 30, was stopped March 14 on the Frontage Road by the Montana Highway Patrol, who had received a complaint of a driver “unable to maintain its lane.”
The MHP trooper found the reported Ram 2500 on the Frontage Road to Belgrade “swerving in its lane and running off the roadway more than once.’ Davidson was finally stopped west of Jackrabbit Lane. He flunked his field sobriety tests but blew a 0.00 on the blood alcohol test and was arrested for first-offense DUI-drugs. Fentanyl was found in his truck; he was additionally charged with possession of dangerous drugs.
---
Great Falls resident Bryn Eric Barber, 37, was a very bad boy. On March 14 at about 4:30 p.m. he was seen speeding on his Kawasaki at 87 mph in the 70 mph zone north of Three Forks on US 287. The MHP tried to pull him over, but he outran them to the Three Forks junction, got on the freeway and sped off in excess of 120 mph. According to the probable cause affidavit, “he made unsafe passes on the interstate and at high rates of speed.”
He then exited at Amsterdam Road, ran the red light, and crashed his motorcycle at Amsterdam and Thorpe roads.
He was taken to Bozeman Health Deaconess hospital, where methamphetamine was found on his person. He was arrested for criminal endangerment, being a habitual traffic offender, criminal possession of dangerous drugs, fleeing and eluding law enforcement, and driving while suspended.
---
A bench warrant was served out of Rosebud County March 11 on Bozeman resident Sonny Dean Sorenson, 27, for violation of felony probation. Paperwork was filed to revoke his suspended sentence; he never posed the required bond.
---
A bench warrant out of Cascade County was served on Donald Smith March 15 at 3:50 a.m. The original charge and warrant dated back to Nov. 15, 2004, for passing bad checks.
---
A probation hold was placed on Jree William Oldbull, 21, of Billings for a slew of probation violations: possessing weapons (weapons under his car seat), felony tampering with a witness, possessing a stolen vehicle, and possessing alcohol. Bond set at $50,000.